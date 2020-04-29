Muscatine prep athletes deal with lost season

For Lauren Dirth, the 2020 track and field season was supposed to be something of a redemption tour.
After making it to the Class 4A state track and field meet as a sophomore in the 400 hurdles, Dirth was poised to make a return trip to Des Moines last season as a junior.
Dirth won the 400-meter hurdles at the Mississippi Athletic Conference meet with a time of 1 minute, 10.65 seconds, which figured to bode well for her chances to make it back to state and improve on her 16th-place finish in 2018.
But fate had a different plan.
At the state-qualifying meet at North Scott, Dirth, running out in front heading into the first turn, clipped a hurdle and fell to the ground.
The fall cost her four seconds from her time at the MAC meet. While she still finished fifth, a remarkable feat considering the competition and situation, the damage was done. However many inches of the hurdle that tripped her up cost her a return trip to state.
Dirth, like several Muscatine athletes and prep athletes around the country, had big plans for the spring sports season.
“Some of the goals I had for this season were to make it to state in the 400 hurdles, shuttle hurdles, and a relay,” Dirth said. “Another goal was to break the school record in the 400 hurdles.
“When it was announced that spring sports were canceled, I was sad but had already predicted that the news was coming. It was hard to know that I wouldn't be able to finish my senior season and have the opportunity to compete alongside my teammates.”
But just like that, all their plans vanished, taken away by forces entirely out of their control as the spring sports season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While my season was cut short, I was still able to be with my team my senior year,” Dirth said. “I was fortunate to be able to compete in two indoor track meets and almost a month of practice with my team. I feel lucky to have had a partial season as all of the other spring sports did not have a season at all.”
"The spring season is when we have our largest overall number of students participating in school sports," Muscatine activities director Tom Ulses said. "I feel bad for all of our students who won't have that opportunity, and I feel especially bad for our seniors that will never compete again as Muskies."
The Muskies recognize the context of the situation, and that public health deservedly takes precedent. But that doesn’t take away from the fact that high school athletes around the country are sympathetic figures as the world deals with the unprecedented nature of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I have family members that are on the front line healthcare workers, both in the U.S. and in foreign countries,” junior Maria Engler said. “They see so much, and sometimes scares them because of possibly passing it to family members unknowingly. If we all protect ourselves, and really stay considerate to others around us, we might be able to save many lives and maybe be able to return to activities that we all love.”
Engler was hoping the boys and girls tennis teams would take big steps forward this season.
“I was looking forward to accomplishing more wins, and just overall game confidence,” she said. “(But going through all this) made me appreciate how privileged we are in being able to go out, and do things.
"It really opened my eyes on how fast that can be taken away, and how we should appreciate it. I also wanted to accomplish helping to give tennis motivation, as it is a sport with not as much hype or appreciation.”
For the boys track and field team, junior Noah Yahn looked to maintain his perfect attendance at the state meet after qualifying as the anchor of the Muskies’ 4x400 team as a freshman, then making it in the open 400 and 4x4 as a sophomore, a team that ran a 3:27.39 and finished eighth.
Yahn ran a 50.63 in the 400 and took 12th, but last year’s graduating class took out six of the runners that finished ahead of him, which meant he rightly had visions of reaching the medal stand this season.
At least for Yahn, he can take some solace in knowing his senior season is still ahead of him.
“I feel very fortunate to have another year to improve and compete at the high school level, although this year was canceled I still believe this team has a very bright future ahead,” Yahn said. “And for the seniors, this is a really tough thing to go through, especially when this year was supposed to be special for them. I hope they are doing OK with this situation and know that we will miss them next year a lot.”
As for the Muscatine girls soccer season, the year was shaping up to be an exciting finale for Natalie Lingle.
“It is sad and unfortunate that my last soccer season ever got canceled,” the senior said. "My sister is a freshman, so it would have been our first season playing together. My older sister got an assistant coach position, it would have been a fun and exciting last soccer season.
"I was really looking forward to this season (and thought we) had a solid team and a good shot at making it to state this year.”
Last season, the Muskie girls soccer team finished 8-5 while the boys hoped to improve on their 6-10 mark of 2019.
Likewise, the girls golf season took away the seniors’ ability to spend one more season among teammates before heading off to college.
“It still hasn't set in yet that I won't have the ability to play in one more meet, my last meet,” senior golfer Ellie Howard said. “I feel worse for the athletes that this would have been their chance to go to state again or for the first time ... taken away with no opportunity to say goodbye.”
