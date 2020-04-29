Muscatine prep athletes deal with lost season

“I have family members that are on the front line healthcare workers, both in the U.S. and in foreign countries,” junior Maria Engler said. “They see so much, and sometimes scares them because of possibly passing it to family members unknowingly. If we all protect ourselves, and really stay considerate to others around us, we might be able to save many lives and maybe be able to return to activities that we all love.”

Engler was hoping the boys and girls tennis teams would take big steps forward this season.

“I was looking forward to accomplishing more wins, and just overall game confidence,” she said. “(But going through all this) made me appreciate how privileged we are in being able to go out, and do things.

"It really opened my eyes on how fast that can be taken away, and how we should appreciate it. I also wanted to accomplish helping to give tennis motivation, as it is a sport with not as much hype or appreciation.”

For the boys track and field team, junior Noah Yahn looked to maintain his perfect attendance at the state meet after qualifying as the anchor of the Muskies’ 4x400 team as a freshman, then making it in the open 400 and 4x4 as a sophomore, a team that ran a 3:27.39 and finished eighth.