Muscatine releases revised football schedule

While much about this pandemic-altered high school football season will be unfamiliar, Muscatine's opponents won't be.

The Muscatine football team has announced its revised schedule for the 2020 season, and six of the seven games will be against Mississippi Valley Conference foes.

As part of reforms for the season due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the season was reduced to seven games and all teams in all classes will compete in the postseason.

"The football schedule was challenging since we needed to start from scratch (and) didn't have district games to fill five of the slots like the other classes of football did," Muscatine activities director Tom Ulses said. "Thankfully we were able to cover Weeks 3-7 as the 4A football classification members of the MAC to create a schedule."

First-year Muskie head coach DJ Hawkins is thankful the season is taking place and is excited to get started.

"We're obviously excited to have the opportunity to have a schedule to begin with," Hawkins said. "But with it nearly being all MAC schools, it's like the MAC is back."