Muscatine releases revised football schedule

While much about this pandemic-altered high school football season will be unfamiliar, Muscatine's opponents won't be.
The Muscatine football team has announced its revised schedule for the 2020 season, and six of the seven games will be against Mississippi Valley Conference foes.
As part of reforms for the season due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the season was reduced to seven games and all teams in all classes will compete in the postseason.
"The football schedule was challenging since we needed to start from scratch (and) didn't have district games to fill five of the slots like the other classes of football did," Muscatine activities director Tom Ulses said. "Thankfully we were able to cover Weeks 3-7 as the 4A football classification members of the MAC to create a schedule."
First-year Muskie head coach DJ Hawkins is thankful the season is taking place and is excited to get started.
"We're obviously excited to have the opportunity to have a schedule to begin with," Hawkins said. "But with it nearly being all MAC schools, it's like the MAC is back."
Muscatine will be on the road for its first three games and four of its first five. The Muskies will open the season at North Scott on Aug. 28, then travel to Clear Creek Amana on Sept. 4 and Pleasant Valley on Sept. 11.
The Muskies' home opener will come on Sept. 18 against Davenport West, and then the team will hit the road again for a Sept. 25 game at Davenport North. A two-game home stand (Bettendorf on Oct. 2 and Davenport Central on Oct. 9) will finish the regular season leading up to the start of the postseason on Oct. 16.
Though opening with three road games is a hurdle, the timing isn't all bad, considering the area around Muscatine's field is undergoing a makeover.
"We do have a construction project going on with the concession stands and facilities, so it's actually going to work out pretty good," Hawkins said.
"Overall, we feel good about the schedule that we were able to create for our players," said Ulses, "and we are hopeful that we will be able to work through it this year."
