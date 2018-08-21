Muscatine volleyball coach Tim Martin doesn't remember many times over the past couple of seasons where he went an entire match without using a timeout.
"It probably hasn't happened," Martin said. "I was close a couple of times, but I always like to see how we respond."
Despite a handful of players making their varsity debuts Tuesday night against Burlington, Muscatine responded well each time it was in trouble, and Martin never had to use a timeout as it rolled to a 25-25-25, 18-19-22 straight set victory at home in its season opener.
"We had a rough start at our scrimmage (Saturday) and pulled it together," senior Vada Fridley said. "I think we kept that going from Saturday until today."
Indeed, the Muskies started quick with an 8-2 lead in the opening set and didn't trail until early in the third. Fridley attributes that to playing out of system, something that hasn't happened a whole lot for the Muskies (1-0) the past couple of seasons.
"We were doing really well with out of system setting, which coach Tim (Martin) pushed a lot in the preseason because that's really important," Fridley said. "He (Martin) said 70 percent of volleyball is played out of system.
"Last year I don't think we practiced it much and we didn't put it into games much. We started with a couple of kills right off the bat. It was really exciting to see that come together."
However, Burlington fought back in the opening set and tied the score at 15. But just like it did all match, Muscatine responded.
The Muskies ended the set with a 10-3 run, which included four consecutive points on Fridley's serve. Although the senior's two aces didn't lead the team (junior Hannah Wieskamp had five) her serves sparked runs in the first and seconds sets.
"I've never been an outstanding server but there was something about tonight," Fridley said. "I was just like, 'I have to get this in to get a run going.' I focused on having an open hand, trying to hit low and deep so they had to play the ball backward."
Martin said his assistant coach, Megan Beauchamp, calls serves for most of the girls on the team. But Fridley is one who doesn't need serves called for her.
She showed why again in the second set, as her hot serving helped give the Muskies an early 8-4 lead. Muscatine kept Burlington at arms-length for most of the set, and Wieskamp closed the set with one of her three kills.
The Muskies totaled 19 kills, though it was a balanced effort. Junior Hannah Reynolds and sophomore Kaylynn Salyars each had four to lead the team, and five other players had at least one kill. Martin attributed that to senior setter Haley Jarrett and her 15 assists.
"We ran good offense," Martin said. "Haley did an outstanding job distributing the ball."
Although Martin likes having a plethora of weapons, he would still like to see a girl separate herself and become "that big power hitter" to get the Muskies out of binds.
Burlington took its first lead, 3-2, early in the third set and extended it to 5-3. But like it did all match, Muscatine used accurate passing, a balanced attack and strong serving to get out of trouble and close out the match.
"I think our senior leadership prevents me from calling a timeout," Martin said. "Haley Jarrett is doing a great job of being a leader on the court. Her leadership is invaluable right now, and we have a couple of other seniors who are showing just as well.
"It was a good day."