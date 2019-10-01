As parents of all four Muscatine swimming seniors returned back to their seats after senior night festivities, Hope Reichert tapped Alli Youngbauer on the shoulder.
The two lone varsity seniors shared a hug and worked to hold back tears.
“We’ve been best friends since we were born,” Reichert said. “(Alli) is like my sister. We both just got really emotional knowing this is almost the end of our swim careers.”
With the help of a handful of personal bests, the seniors’ last home dual was a resounding win as the Muscatine girls swimming team topped Davenport North 132-28.
“It was a good night,” Youngbauer said. “I think on senior night everybody always gets pretty emotional. I feel like you always want to do your best for your seniors last home meet.”
Certainly, it helped that Davenport North had fewer than 10 swimmers Tuesday night in Muscatine and had swimmers entered in just four of the 11 events. So, Muscatine coach Judd Anderson used that as an opportunity to mix up his lineup once again this season.
“We tried to match them against their buddies so they have a little personal motivation,” Anderson said. “We try to get them in in events they’ve never tried before.”
However, Reichert was one swimmer who got to return to a familiar event.
Before Tuesday, the senior hadn’t swam in the 100 backstroke, which she considers her main event. In her first chance Tuesday night, she placed first in 1:08.08, edging out teammate Eve Millage (1:10.22).
It was one of nine events the Muskies won in their home pool in a dominant dual win.
“I swam my fastest time of the season but not overall,” Reichert said. “I’m still pushing and working for it. Swimming against (Millage) pushed me to push myself.”
Youngbauer also set a season-best time in the 500 freestyle, as she won the event in 6:28.10, beating out a handful of teammates in the process. She credited her personal best time to the support she noticed from her teammates. Reichert noted that while the Muskies support each other at every meet, there was a little extra energy from their poolside teammates on senior night.
Sophomore Ellie Storr swam two personal bests in the butterfly and the breaststroke. She won the butterfly in 1:14.93 and the breaststroke in 1:17.67. She finished at least four seconds ahead of the second-best swimmer in both events.
Anderson was pleased with the swimming of Meagan Gray, who missed a lot of time earlier in the season due to injuries and other activities. Gray, who Anderson says is rounding into form, placed in the top three of three events, and swam on the winning 400 relay team along with Nalani Burback, Millage and Karena Jensen.
Gray is one of many underclassmen that Youngbauer and Reichert set an example for as the only two seniors on a sophomore-heavy varsity squad.
“They’ve been around some good kids back when they were freshmen and sophomores,” Anderson said. “I think they’re trying to keep that rolling.”
However, both seniors still have one month remaining in their swimming careers and plenty they still hope to accomplish.
“This isn’t one of my best seasons,” Reichert admitted. “I really do have high hopes for the rest of the season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.