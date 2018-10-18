Muscatine girls cross country coach Tim Armstrong can’t recall an instance when Rylee Blake had a bad race this season.
The Muskie junior has been a guaranteed top 20 finisher each time the cross country team runs and has worked her way into the top 10 and top five at several meets.
“I wouldn’t say it’s been a tremendous surprise,” Armstrong said. “Probably more how she’s improved from last year, she’s made great strides.”
The Muskies lost two of their top runners off last year’s team in Moriah Morter and Emma Maynard, and it was clear they needed somebody to fill that void and become the number one runner.
Blake took that challenge to heart.
After an offseason filled with “six or seven mile runs” and speed workouts she’s taken it up a notch from last season.
“I trained a lot harder this year so that’s really helped,” Blake said. “Last year I got tired in the middle of the race a lot but I feel a lot better this year.”
Blake said her time last season was usually in the low 21’s, but she’s managed to get down around 20:40 in most races this season. Just last week she placed 12th in 20:54 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference meet and was named second team all-conference on a course that “wasn’t in good shape to run a fast time,” according to Armstrong.
“It felt really good,” Blake said. “I started out fast the meet before and that was the fastest I went. I tried to stay with the people in front of me because there was a lot of Bettendorf people who I needed to stay with.”
That’s been a point of emphasis for Blake as of late and it's paid dividends.
“We’ve talked about if you want to be one of the top finishers you have to get out,” Armstrong said. “You can’t expect to make up a lot of ground the last half of the race. I think more or less she made that decision to push herself and it’s worked out well for her.”
But, there’s one thing Blake hasn’t done this season: Set a new personal record.
She ran a 20:25 in a race last season, and the Muskie junior knows she will need that type of performance in order to keep her season alive past today’s state qualifying meet hosted by Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
Armstrong hopes the entire team can find a way to the state meet, but if not, the veteran coach thinks both Blake and Emmie Smith have the ability to qualify as individuals.
The top three teams and top 15 runners will advance to the state meet, and Blake is confident she will be in the hunt for a top 15 finish after placing 12th in a conference full of some of the best runners in the state.
“There’s a lot of people at this meet who are around my time,” Blake said. “I have a chance of getting anywhere from 10th to 20th. I just need to stay with some of the top girls and push myself.”
Blake headed to Millikin
Cross country isn’t the only sport Blake excels in, as the Muscatine junior announced her commitment to Millikin University in Decatur, IL in July to run cross country and play softball.
“I was looking for somewhere close to home and it’s (three) hours away,” Blake said. “Both of the coaches are super nice and willing to work with both sports.”
Instead of playing softball for Muscatine, she’s focused on playing for travel teams her entire career. She started off playing with The Texas Glory and now plays with Extreme Havoc in Moline.
“I’ll probably just stick with the travel team because it’s been helping me,” Blake said. “I’ve talked to the college coach and she thinks it’s a good idea and I can stick with what I’ve been doing.”
