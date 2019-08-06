Three local student-athletes were named to the IPSWA all-state baseball teams that were announced Monday.
To little surprise, the Wilton Beavers were represented in Class 2A.
Senior Collin McCrabb, who played all over the infield for the Beavers defensively, was a first-team selection as a utility player on the 2A squad.
McCrabb hit .476 with a .566 on-base percentage this season. Both were team-highs for Wilton amongst players with 10 or more at-bats. He also led the Beavers in home runs (nine), doubles (15), hits (40) and tied for the team lead in runs scored with teammate Chantz Stevens with 31. McCrabb was also second on the team in RBI with 31.
On the mound, McCrabb made eight appearances and ended with a 4-0 record. He pitched 28 ⅓ innings, giving up just three runs - none of which were earned - while holding opponents to a measly .126 batting average against and striking out 43.
Wilton's Jared Townsend was a second-team selection as a pitcher in Class 2A. In 10 appearances, the senior went 9-1, throwing 50 ⅔ innings, allowing six earned runs for a 0.83 ERA and a slightly better opponent batting average than McCrabb with a .120 mark. Townsend also registered 90 strikeouts as a pitcher. Offensively, he hit .364 with a .424 OBP and accounted for a team-best 36 RBI.
In Class 4A, Muscatine's Drew Logel was the first baseman for the second team. Logel, a senior, led the Muskies in almost all relevant offensive categories. His .402 average, .468 OBP, 25 runs, 39 hits, 11 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 28 RBI and five stolen bases were all tops among Muskie players.
Logel was also Muscatine's best pitcher, throwing 38 ⅓ innings with a 4.57 ERA and .284 opponent batting average.
