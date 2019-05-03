Golf isn’t generally a sport that offers players a lot of options outside of playing the next hole.
The Muscatine Municipal Golf Course is trying to give players options.
This season, the Muscatine course features a par-3 course. It’s played on the regular course, but new tee boxes allow for shorter hole distances. It will be available for play any time during normal business operations.
Head Golf Pro at the course, David Crawley, says the par-3 course’s main features are twofold: the par-3 course is far less intimidating to new or younger players and offers players a chance to play at a faster pace.
“It makes it a lot easier as far as being able to see the holes a lot clearer and makes the course more enjoyable for players from a design aspect,” Crawley said. “It just basically shortens the course up, it doesn’t change the features of the course, it just makes it easier for the players to get up over the hazards.”
Luckily, since the new shorter course essentially plays over the top of the existing regular course, minimal work was needed and nothing was affected by all the wet weather.
“We’ve been thinking about it during the offseason,” Crawley said. “It’s not the fact that we did any more work to the course, it’s just that we added another set of tee boxes to the course. We’re still tinkering a little bit with distances. Hopefully, we’ll have something final this weekend and get a scorecard made up.”
There’s also no difference in the green fees or cart restrictions when it comes to the par-3 course.
Even for the more experienced golfers, playing the shorter distances might bring a new twist to a familiar course. And Crawley noted that there’s sure to be events and tournaments down the road that highlight the par-3 course, though they’re still finalizing everything with the layout of the new course.
The regular course plays as a par-72, meaning the new course cuts 18 shots off of that as well as a lot of yardage.
“(New golfers) might be intimidated playing from the back tees, 6,500 yards,” said Crawley. “On average, the (par-3 course) holes are going to average 70 to about 170 yards. So it makes it a lot easier for the players and helps with the speed of play.”
The club offers something for competitive players, too. A Nine-hole Par 3 contests will be offered monthly on Friday nights throughout the season, according to a press release. Contest entry fees are $5 for members and $22 for non-members including green fees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.