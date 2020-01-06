The Muscatine boys basketball team looked to be in a position to grab its second win of the season Monday night against Washington.
In the end, though, the Muskies couldn’t hang on.
Muscatine missed a number of shots in the paint and went just 3 for 15 from the free throw line in a 50-44 home loss.
“Free throws and missed layups (were) the difference in the ballgame,” Muscatine head coach John Windham said. “We had at least six missed layups … that was the difference.”
To open the game, junior Noah Yahn hit a runner on the first possession to get the Muskies on the board.
Then fellow junior Josh Dieckman turned defense into offense by converting a layup off a steal. The Muskies forced another turnover with 4:25 left in the first and Dieckman found Yahn for a hoop and foul to put the Muskies up 9-6.
At the end of the opening quarter, Muscatine held a 12-9 lead.
The tables turned in the second, however. During that period, Washington out-scored Muscatine 17-6 to take a 26-18 lead into halftime.
Muscatine (1-6) finished the first half shooting just 8 of 32.
“We came in at halftime and talked about playing with a little more effort,” Windham said, “and we made a bit of a run, got within one, then they went on a run.
"When you have one guy score most of your points it’s hard to win at any level.”
Muscatine kept Washington (6-2) within reach. Sophomore Braden Hufford made two fourth-quarter three-pointers, the final one coming with 2:10 to play that brought the Muskies to within two and forced a Washington timeout.
The Muskies committed 12 turnovers in the game, but half were in the final frame, which made them all the more costly.
Although the Muskies started the fourth on a 6-0 run, the Demons maintained a lead throughout the final period. A Yahn three made it 38-37 Washington with six and a half to play, but the Muskies couldn’t get over the hump.
Sophomore Karsen Bailey had 19 points for Washington, including five 3-pointers.
Yahn matched Bailey with 19 points, but the Muskies failed to establish a consistent second scorer throughout the game. Junior Josh Dieckman was the Muskies’ second-leading scorer with seven, but was an uncharacteristic 3 of 13 from the field.
Washington senior Trevor Quigley made an important layup off a nice dish from a teammate with 1:01 to play, putting the Demons up by six.
“We have to have a consistent second scorer," Windham said. “Then we have to have at least one other player score six to eight points, that’s where we’re at right now.”
The Muskies have a chance to forget about this one in short order. They are back at home Tuesday night against Burlington.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.