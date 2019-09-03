Judd Anderson likes to adjust his lineup almost every dual. As a result, returning state qualifier Abby Lear didn’t swim in either of the races she qualified for state as an individual last year at Tuesday's home dual.
However, it made little difference as Lear claimed gold in all four events she raced in to lead Muscatine to a 121-59 dual win over Burlington to open the season Tuesday night. The Muskies won 11 of the 12 events, with the Grayhounds’ only victory coming in the 200 medley relay.
“I was a little cautious if you want to call it that,” Anderson said. “I wasn’t sure what Burlington had and we swim on Saturday and Tuesday, so we have a lot of meets in a row.”
Lear started her night in the 200 freestyle, an event she easily won in 2:05.62, 13 seconds of teammate and second-place finisher Lauren Wetzel. Although it’s not a race she usually participates in, Lear says there are benefits to racing in different spots throughout the season.
“The 200 isn’t really my race,” Lear said with a laugh. “I don’t really enjoy it, but I just got to go out there and do what’s best. It just gives me a different feel on what other people swim and helps me work on other techniques.
“In open events, I’m willing to do anything as long as I’m swimming.”
In the next event, Eve Millage kept the Muskies heading in the right direction with a win in the 200 medley in 2:28.85, 23 seconds ahead of the next-closest swimmer.
“I’ve been working all summer really hard, and I’m really excited I dropped times in all of my events,” Millage said. “It’s just a team environment. It’s really fun, and that makes me want to work harder and get better.”
Millage and Lear teamed up with Wetzel and Ellyse Shippee to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:54.32. Lear also won the 100 butterfly and swam with Wetzel, Ellie Storr and Hope Reichert on the winning 400 freestyle relay team to close out the night.
“The relays felt really good, having everybody around support each other and working as a team,” Lear said. “It’s just fun to go out there and swim for your team.”
Given the Muskies are missing a few swimmers to shoulder and back injuries, Anderson was pleased with the results of the first dual of the season.
“Some of the kids like Abby Lear and Eve Millage, they’re fairly experienced,” Anderson said. “We tried to avoid some of their main events with meets coming up Sunday and Tuesday.”
The closest race of the night came between two teammates, Reichert and Storr, in the 100 backstroke. With teammates roaring as the Muskie duo came down the stretch, Reichert edged Storr with a time of 1:09.20. Storr, meanwhile, finished the race in 1:09.44.
Now, Muscatine looks ahead to its home invitational Saturday at 10 a.m. Linn-Mar, which dominated the event last year, won’t be there this time around, potentially giving Muscatine a chance to climb higher in the standings.
However, Anderson isn’t worried about team scores at this point of the season.
“Part of the philosophy for that meet, as far as I’m concerned, is to give them all a chance to swim and compete against people about their same speed,” Anderson said. “At this point, we’re not really bent out of shape about team scores and things such as that.
“We’re trying to move things around.”
