Muscatine takes over late, escapes Assumption

Dieckman, who exited the game for a portion after hitting the floor hard on a shooting foul, made both free throws on a 1-and-1 with 25 seconds to go, and seniors Reed Ulses and Noah Yahn extended the Muscatine lead just beyond the grasp of Assumption, despite another Hodge 3-pointer with 10 seconds left to make it a one possession game at 55-52.

Ulses ended with the Muscatine high mark in points with 17. He went 7-of-9 from the floor, with all his shots coming inside the paint except for a desperation, three-quarters court heave that came up short as time expired in the third, at which point Assumption led 44-37.

"It can be anyone's night any given game. Tonight it was Reed's night," said Windham. "(Assumption) locked in on Noah (Yahn) and Reed has his game because we found a mismatch. Dante Lee had moments in the second half, and once again he took the ball to the hole and scored (important baskets)."

Lee ended with eight, but his back-to-back baskets in the second quarter were vital in keeping the Muskies' hopes alive.

The Muskies trailed by as many as eight at different points through the first three quarters of play.

Muscatine (7-6, 6-4 MAC) scored seven of the final 11 points in the third quarter, then outscored the Knights 19-8 in the fourth.