Muscatine takes over late, escapes Assumption

Muscatine’s Josh Dieckman made the first basket of the game to put the Muskie boys basketball team up early on Mississippi Athletic Conference opponent Assumption.
He also made free throws to give them the lead back late.
The Muskies escaped with a dramatic come-from-behind 56-52 win over Class 3A Assumption.
"This was a character-building win," Muscatine head coach John Windham said. "At one point, down eight, we took a timeout and we got back after it. We're getting right now. We're playing good defense and we're where we need to be as far as rebounding the basketball.
"We're playing as a group."
It's the third straight loss for the Knights, who have been without Texas Longhorn commit Emarion Ellis since he was injured against West at the beginning of the month.
Dieckman made a pair from the free throw line with 2:46 left in the game to put Muscatine up 47-46 and give Muscatine its second lead of the game.
Assumption answered with a 3-pointer from senior Dayne Hodge, but Dieckman again provided an answer with two for the Muskies, knotting things up at 49.
The ensuing possession ended with a turnover at halfcourt, and Dieckman found junior Braden Hufford for an easy layup to put Muscatine up 51-49 with under a minute to play.
Dieckman, who exited the game for a portion after hitting the floor hard on a shooting foul, made both free throws on a 1-and-1 with 25 seconds to go, and seniors Reed Ulses and Noah Yahn extended the Muscatine lead just beyond the grasp of Assumption, despite another Hodge 3-pointer with 10 seconds left to make it a one possession game at 55-52.
Ulses ended with the Muscatine high mark in points with 17. He went 7-of-9 from the floor, with all his shots coming inside the paint except for a desperation, three-quarters court heave that came up short as time expired in the third, at which point Assumption led 44-37.
"It can be anyone's night any given game. Tonight it was Reed's night," said Windham. "(Assumption) locked in on Noah (Yahn) and Reed has his game because we found a mismatch. Dante Lee had moments in the second half, and once again he took the ball to the hole and scored (important baskets)."
Lee ended with eight, but his back-to-back baskets in the second quarter were vital in keeping the Muskies' hopes alive.
The Muskies trailed by as many as eight at different points through the first three quarters of play.
Muscatine (7-6, 6-4 MAC) scored seven of the final 11 points in the third quarter, then outscored the Knights 19-8 in the fourth.
Assumption (10-4, 8-3 MAC) was led by Noah Mack's 15. Junior JJ Stratman also ended in double figures with 11.
Ulses scored seven in the first to keep the Muskies within reach as the Knights led 16-11 after one.
The Muscatine senior didn't score in the second period. However, aside from the long heave at the end of the third, Ulses made his final four shots and was 3-for-3 from the free throw line. He was also instrumental on defense and grabbed six rebounds for the Muskies.
"We're finding the right people when we need to," said Windham. "We're going in the right direction."