Muscatine takes second at home invitational

Though only two Muskie swimmers won their events at Saturday's Muscatine Invitational, the home team showed the power its depth, finishing second out of seven teams.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy was the winner of the event, recording 431 team points, well ahead of second place Muscatine with 367. But those two teams proved to be head and shoulders above the competition, as the next-closest team was Williamsburg at 178.
"Our immediate goal was individual improvements," Muscatine head coach Judd Anderson said. "We had quite a few that did their best time of the year and girls that did very well. It doesn't make a difference how that ends up (in terms of place). And it seems like they all had a good time, that's important to the team aspect of it."
Although the Muskies were short on first place winners, the team finished in the top three of every event except two.
Senior Lexi Hirt was one of the Muskie winners, taking the diving competition with a point total of 242.8, topping the 220.7 by second-place finisher Audrey Leno, a senior from Kennedy. Muskie senior Morgan Galloway took third (215.1).
The other first-place finisher from Muscatine was Abby Lear, who was the top swimmer in the 50 freestyle, a race in which 54 girls competed.
Lear's wining time of 24.88 was just over a half-second better than Kennedy senior Elizabeth Severson.
However, Lear's day was more successful than just that race. The junior took second in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:04.46, getting edged out for the win by Tipton senior Maddie Swick's 1:04.12. The Muskie swimmer also placed in two relays.
"This was a very good meet for everyone," Lear said. "I think all the hard work we've done has paid off ... everyone stayed positive, we had good motivation and we just worked together and got to our goal today."
Muscatine's 200 medley relay, which featured Lear, along with senior Jillian Hilbrant, junior Ellie Storr and freshman Madeline Fisher. Kennedy's relay won the event in 1:59.06, with the Muscatine group ending up at 2:02.85.
In the 200 freestyle, one of the events Muscatine did not have a top-three finisher, the Muskies had swimmers take up sports four through seven in the results.
Junior Eve Millage led that group with a 2:10.01, followed by freshman Hadley Hilbrant (2:11.3), Kaelen Tjebkes (2:14.45) and Lauren Wetzel (2:19.55).
Millage's 5:46.37 in the 500 freestyle came in third for Muscatine as well.
Hadley Hilbrant and Fisher took second and third in the 100 backstroke, representing a promising group of underclassmen the Muskies are boasting this season. Both Muskie freshmen finished within three seconds of winner Willow Larsen's 1:03.6. Larsen is also a freshman at Fairfield.
The two Muskie freshmen teamed up with Lear and Millage to finish the 400 freestyle relay in 3:54.03, a time that earned them second place.
Another Muskie underclassmen, sophomore Vanessa Calderon, took third in the 100 freestyle, timing at 1:02.86.
Storr was the top Muscatine swimmer in the 100 breaststroke, taking fourth with a time of 1:18.39.
"There could be improvements here and there, but this is our third meet, and we're meeting our goals," said Lear. "So far, it's been a really good season. Everyone on the team wants to be around each other and that's gotten us really far."
