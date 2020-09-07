Muscatine takes second at home invitational

Though only two Muskie swimmers won their events at Saturday's Muscatine Invitational, the home team showed the power its depth, finishing second out of seven teams.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy was the winner of the event, recording 431 team points, well ahead of second place Muscatine with 367. But those two teams proved to be head and shoulders above the competition, as the next-closest team was Williamsburg at 178.

"Our immediate goal was individual improvements," Muscatine head coach Judd Anderson said. "We had quite a few that did their best time of the year and girls that did very well. It doesn't make a difference how that ends up (in terms of place). And it seems like they all had a good time, that's important to the team aspect of it."

Although the Muskies were short on first place winners, the team finished in the top three of every event except two.

Senior Lexi Hirt was one of the Muskie winners, taking the diving competition with a point total of 242.8, topping the 220.7 by second-place finisher Audrey Leno, a senior from Kennedy. Muskie senior Morgan Galloway took third (215.1).

The other first-place finisher from Muscatine was Abby Lear, who was the top swimmer in the 50 freestyle, a race in which 54 girls competed.