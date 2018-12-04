Last season's champions of the Bowler of the Year, Sweet 16 and Youth City Roll Off at the Rose Bowl in Muscatine.

Front row (L to R): Kelsey Dornbush – Sweet 16 – Division II, Abigail Everett – Youth Girls, Noah Miller – Youth Boys, Josh Anderson – Bowler of the Year – Div I. Second row (L to R): Dennis Wagoner – Senior Mens, Tabitha Bieri – Sweet 16 – Div l, James Hooker – Bowler of the Year – Div l

Jeanne Staley – Senior Sweet 16 not present