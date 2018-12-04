The Muscatine United States Bowling Congress will be hosting the annual Bowler of the Year – Sweet 16 and Youth City Roll Off this Saturday and Sunday at the Rose Bowl in Muscatine. The event features the top 16 qualifiers from the Muscatine USBC City Tournament held in mid-November.
The Bowler of the Year and the Sweet 16 tournaments, which both started in 1964, both feature a plethora of former champions. The Youth Roll Off began in 2011.
“Bowling is probably one of the most underrated and underpromoted sports,” Muscatine USBC Board Member Laurie Lanfier told the Journal. “You don’t have to worry about weather and any age range can do this.
“We’re trying to get this sport built back up and promote it. It’s good, clean family fun.”
The event, which is normally held in February, was moved to early December to accommodate the Men’s Iowa State Tournament being held in Muscatine from the first weekend of February to the end of April. It will likely be held around the same time next year because Muscatine will host the Women’s State Tournament in 2020, Lanfier said.
The events start on Saturday at 1 p.m. for the Senior Bowler of the Year and Senior Sweet 16. The action continues Sunday at 10 a.m. with the Bowler of the Year for Division I and Division II Men. Division I features bowlers with an average above 185, while Division II has bowlers with an average below that number.
Matt Weggen headlines Division I, as he had a scratch score of 2,155 at the City Tournament. Lorn Crawford and Mark Frye will also be in the event, and they had scratch scores of 2,114 and 2,076, respectively, at the City Tournament.
The Youth City Roll Off will also begin at 10 a.m.
Following that, at approximately 12 p.m., the Sweet 16 Division I Women and Division II Women along with the Youth City Roll Off girls division will begin.
Tabitha Bieri headlines the top women’s division with a 2,010 scratch score at the City Tournament while Hannah Lake wasn’t far behind at 2,006.
This year, all tournaments will be live-streamed on the Muscatine USBC Facebook page.
“We’re pretty excited about this,” Lanfier said of the live stream. “Last year we did it at the very last minute and we had over 11,000 viewers on the Sunday show.”
The event is also free to the public to attend.
