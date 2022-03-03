Muscatine USBC readies for city tournament

If the last couple versions of the Muscatine USBC City Bowling Tournament serve as any predictor, competitors and spectators of the 2022 edition should expect some drama.

The 16 qualifiers for this weekend's tournament at the Rose Bowl in each class will bowl a four-game series (except the senior Sweet 16, which bowls three). Each of the top four will proceed to a step-ladder tournament, culminating in a head-to-head match between the top two.

The boys and girls youth and men's and women's senior divisions will go on Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. and the Bowler of the Year and Sweet 16 bowlers on Sunday, with two Bowler of the Year (men's) divisions beginning at 10 a.m. and Sweet 16 (women's) to follow.

It will be 84th edition of the tournament in general and 82nd women's tournament.

There will be two Bowler of the Year divisions, two Sweet 16 divisions, a men's and women's senior division, and a boys and girls youth classification.

"This is the climax to our season," said event organizer and board member of the Muscatine USBC Laurie Lanfier. "There are families that have been involved with this for years, and we'll have parents bowling at the same time as their kids. It's a well-rounded sport."

In each of the past two years, the event's top award — the Division I Bowler of the Year — supplied plenty of suspense at Muscatine's Rose Bowl.

Two years ago, Sean McCleary bowled a 300 during his last four qualifying games to make it into the step-ladder tournament, where he beat four-time Bowler of the Year Matt Weggen by four pins (222-218).

One year ago, Dustin Brooks and Skyler Delano each landed on 235 after 10 frames and needed a tie-breaker in which each of the two rolled a ninth and 10th frame to declare Brooks a 47-40 winner in bowling's version of overtime.

In 2020, there were no repeat winners within any of the individual classifications.

That changed in 2021, however, as Lanfier won back-to-back Sweet 16 senior division titles.

For each of those, Lanfier fended off the likes of Beth Cole, who won the Sweet 16 Division II competition last year, as well as Sandra Cordrey and Suzanne McLeary. They both posted good enough qualifying scores in the past two years to qualify for the step-ladder tournament.

The Division I winners in the Sweet 16 grouping the past two years have been Triscia Klein and Jennifer Czerwiec, who have made the step-ladder tournament both years.

Although there are plenty of returning winners in 2022, none of the 2021 winners will be competing in the same divisions they won a year ago.

Four-time Bowler of the Year Matt Weggen enters as the top qualifier in Division I. His qualifying mark of 2,197 beat out Nick Doy (2,165), Brandon Lessenger (2,140), and others for the top spot, but if the past is any indication, Weggen may have his hands full adding to his trophy case.

Winners from 2021 also included: Julie Frye (Sweet 16 Division II); Dave Wangberg (Division II Bowler of the Year); Lonnie Hearst (Senior Bowler of the Year); Draven Cole (Boys Youth Roll-off); and Keely Williams (Girls Youth Roll-off).

"There are a lot of new bowlers in it this year that have qualified," Lanfier said. "We're anticipating another great tournament."

