The Muscatine USBC will host the annual bowler of the year (men) and Sweet 16 (women) tournament this weekend at the Rose Bowl.

Many of the top qualifiers from the city tournament held last month will competing for championships.

The top 16 scratch single, double and team scores (no handicap) from the city tournament determines the field in each division. Both the men and women will have returning champions in all divisions.

Starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, the Senior Bowler of the Year and Senior Sweet 16 divisions will begin tournament play. Scott Berlin is the top qualifier for the Senior Men with a score of 2,114. Laurie Lanfier will defend her title in the Senior Women's division with a qualifying score of 1,956.

On Sunday morning at 10 o'clock, the Sweet 16 Division I and II competition will take place. Tabitha Bieri is the top qualifier for Division I with a score of 2,230 and Kim McCleary leads the Division II qualifiers with a 1,665 total.

At approximately 2 p.m., the Bowler of the Year Division II and II tournaments will be held. Jesse Owen leads the Division I qualifiers with a score of 2,285 and Jared Hightower is tops in Division II with 1,774.

Media Tree will broadcast the tournament on FaceBook Live and the lineage for the tournament is donated by the Rose Bowl.

The youth city tournament roll off will be held Saturday, March 11 at 1:30 p.m. at the Rose Bowl. The top eight qualifiers with handicap will compete.

For the roll off, there will be two divisions for both boys and girls based on averages. The top eight bowlers in each division with an average over 151 and a division below 150 average.

Men's Divisions

Division I -- 1. Jesse Owen 2285; 2. Matt Weggen 2284; 3. Damon Stalkfleet 2252; 4. David Nelson 2178; 5. Josh Anderson 2146; 6. Scott Berlin 2114; 7. Beaver Bishop 2113; 8. Chip Calcott III 2106; 9. Fred Bodman 2103; 10. Tyson Freyermuth 2093; 11. Curtis Cordrey 2087; 12. Walter Evans Jr. 2081; 13. Trey Sander 2080; 14. Nick Doy 2077; 15. Beau Hahn 2074; 16. Dustin Beaham 2069; Alt. 1 Gregory Ferris 2063; Alt. 2 Bradd Hahn 2061.

Division II -- 1. Jared Hightower 1774; 2. Steven Frye 1758; 3. Joseph Franks 1736; 4. Russell Fey 1709; 5. Bryan Truitt 1705; 6. Carin Staley 1705; 7. Thomas Plemmons 1694; 8. Wayne Brannen 1692; 9. Ricky Carpenter 1675; 10. Michael Parchert 1671; 11. Danny Chick Jr. 1660; 12. Robert Babbitt 1660; 13. Joey Sisnroy 1646; 14. Randy Naber 1644; 15. Rebekah Hahn 1633; 16. Ashley Parchert 1620; Alt. 1 Jenny Lessenger 1610; Alt. 2 David Lemkau 1592.

Senior -- 1. Scott Berlin 2114; 2. Beaver Bishop 2113; 3. Larry Roberson 2016; 4. Dennis Wagoner 1931; 4. Thomas Shoppa 1931; 6. Keith Milder 1872; 7. Dale Turner 1863; 8. Craig Samuelson 1862; 9. Neal Adams 1856; 10. David Harris 1818; 11. Dewayne Pallischeck 1769; 12. Rudy Aguero 1768; 13. Mike Collins 1741; 14. Russ Berkhoudt 1731; 15. Rick Carpenter 1730; 16. Sparky Frye 1717.

Women's Divisions

Division I -- 1. Tabitha Bieri 2230; 2. Christin Swank 2111;3. Kayla Skidmore 1989; 4. Triscia Laucamp 1965; 5. Laurie Lanfier 1956; 6. Tara Hogan 1902; 7. Hayley Anderson 1897; 8. Mernie Amwoza 1859; 9. Savannah McCleary 1858; 10. Linda Taylor 1841; 11. Jennifer Czerwiec 1837; 12. Hannah Stalkfleet 1824; 13. Beth Wingerter 1823; 14. Shelly Bickerstaff 1791; 15. Ronda Honts 1787; 16. Lisa Madsen 176; Alt. 1 Cathy Ribbink 1754; Alt. 2 Jessica Canada 1753.

Division II -- 1. Kim McCleary 1665; 2. Jeanne Staley 1576; 3. Karlyn Logel 1514; 4. Tiffany Skidmore 1497; 5. Sarah Watson 1494; 6. Lynn Keller 1463; 7. Ciony Metz 1450; 8. Emma Longcor 1440; 9. Jeannie Neipert 1437; 10. Shila Longcor 1435; 11. Cassandra Morse 1432; 12. Crystal Polman 1432; 13. Connie Clemens 1410; 14. Cindy Tillie 1408; 15. Debbie Rudolph 1390; 16. Mary Crain 1388; Alt. 1 Beverly Marlow 1365; Alt. 2 Corinne Welchman 1359.

Senior -- 1. Laurie Lanfier 1956; 2. Linda Taylor 1841; 3. Beth Wingerter 1823; 4. Lori Easterla 1751; 5. Lori Harris 1743; 6. Fran Miller 1716; 7. Sandra Cordrey 1685; 8. Kim McCleary 1665; 9. Suzanne McCleary 1627; 10. Linda Roberson 1620; 11. Lisa Brannen 1586; 12. Jeanne Staley 1576; 12. Mary Burke 1576; 14. Karlyn Logel 1514; 15. Julie Frye 1490; 16. Lynn Keller 1463; Alt. 1 Jeannie Neipert 1437.

Youth tournament

March 11, 1:30 p.m.

Boys

Division I -- 1. Elijah Donath 2029; 2. Owen Riley 2027; 3. Allen Stauffer 2012; 4. Zachary Stoltzfus 2012; 5. Walter Evans III 2012; 6. Keaten Bieri 2007; 7. Erick Ford 2000; 8. Austin Staley 1967; Alt. 1 Isaac Bravo 1935; Alt. 2 Wyatt Dengler 1933.

Division II -- 1. Crue McConnaha 2248; 2. Karsten Merriman 2059; 3. Carter Honts 2013; 4. Brayden Miller 1997; 5. Aaron Sharp 1954; 6. Michael Peterson 1945; 7. Keegan Conrad 1939; 8. Matthew Peterson 1913; Alt. 1 Wyatt Fults 1899; Alt. 2 Brennen Honts 1880.

Girls

Division I -- 1. Rhylann Lessenger 2096; 2. Kamryn Taylor 2022; 3. Addison Weggen 2004; 3. Jersey Lessenger 1991; 5. Zariana Stoltzfus 1960; 6. Genna Evans 1939; 7. Molly Bramble 1911; 8. Keely Williams 1884; Alt. 1 Hannah Anderson 1882; Alt. 2 Autumn Peterson 1704.

Division II -- 1. Kendalyn Parchert 2049; 2. Makynzie Gerdts 2025; 3. Laekyn Ball 1975; 4. Ashlyn Watkins-Schoenig 1967; 5. Grace Kissell 1965; 6. Alana Clester 1944; 7. Zophia Stoltzfus 1913; 8. Addilynn Miller 1904; Alt. 1 Aubrey Clester 1902; Alt. 2 Willow McCleary 1884.