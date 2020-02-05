Four area girls basketball teams will see their tournament seasons begin on Friday, Feb. 15.
Durant (4-15) will open at home against North Cedar. Coincidentally, the two teams will square off tonight in North Cedar.
The winner of their Class 2A, Region 5 game will go on to play Iowa City Regina.
Wilton (6-12) will travel to Columbus Junction to take on the Wildcats (1-18) in the opening round of tournament play in Class 2A, Region 6. The winner there will get West Branch on Feb. 18.
The Beavers won the first meeting between those two teams by a score of 58-22.
Wapello (14-4) will be in Pekin (11-5) on Feb. 18th to take on the Panthers. The winner of that game will play the advancing team from the game in West Branch on the same night.
Pekin won the first matchup with the Arrows this season, 51-to-35. They play each other again in the final regular-season game of the year on Feb. 13.
On the other side of the Class 2A, Region 6 bracket, Louisa-Muscatine (10-9) will take on Van Buren (18-3) on the road on Feb. 18.
In Class 3A action, West Liberty, ranked No. 11, will be at home to open tournament play on Feb. 15 to take on Mid-Prairie.
The Comets (16-3) have beaten Mid-Prairie (6-12) twice already this season, but both games were close, with the finals being 63-61 back on Dec. 3, and 39-33 on Jan. 16.
Should the Comets advance, they would see a second home game on Feb. 19 against the winner of Williamsburg and Benton Community, a game that will be played on Feb. 15.
