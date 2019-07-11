Muscatine logo

Coming off two games in which they beat Keokuk 14-3 and 15-0, the Muscatine baseball team was brimming with confidence.

However, Thursday night's doubleheader put that confidence to the ultimate test as the Muskies (9-20-1) took on MAC-leading Davenport Assumption (27-4). The upset-minded Muskies didn't let Assumption off easy, but the Knights did manage to complete the two-game sweep over the visiting Muskies by scores of 14-7 and 4-2.

In the first game, Muscatine fell into a 10-3 hole that lasted until the sixth inning. But the Muskies stormed back by plating four in their half of inning six to make it a three-run game. Assumption, however, scored four in the top of the seventh and held the Muskies scoreless in the bottom to end it.

Things were much tighter in Game 2 as Muscatine scored first and maintained their 1-0 lead through the first two innings. But the Knights tied it up in the third. The Muskies scored a run in the fifth to again move in front 2-1 before Assumption knotted it back up in the bottom. The Knights scored the two game-deciding runs in the bottom of the sixth to score the win.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments