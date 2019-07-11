Coming off two games in which they beat Keokuk 14-3 and 15-0, the Muscatine baseball team was brimming with confidence.
However, Thursday night's doubleheader put that confidence to the ultimate test as the Muskies (9-20-1) took on MAC-leading Davenport Assumption (27-4). The upset-minded Muskies didn't let Assumption off easy, but the Knights did manage to complete the two-game sweep over the visiting Muskies by scores of 14-7 and 4-2.
In the first game, Muscatine fell into a 10-3 hole that lasted until the sixth inning. But the Muskies stormed back by plating four in their half of inning six to make it a three-run game. Assumption, however, scored four in the top of the seventh and held the Muskies scoreless in the bottom to end it.
Things were much tighter in Game 2 as Muscatine scored first and maintained their 1-0 lead through the first two innings. But the Knights tied it up in the third. The Muskies scored a run in the fifth to again move in front 2-1 before Assumption knotted it back up in the bottom. The Knights scored the two game-deciding runs in the bottom of the sixth to score the win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.