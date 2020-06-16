Muskie baseball splits with Central Monday night

DAVENPORT — The Muscatine baseball team didn't get off to the start they would have liked, but that didn't stop them from continuing to battle in the Monday night road doubleheader against Davenport Central.
In Game 1, Central's Aidan Fitzgibbon threw a no-hitter against the Muskies as the Blue Devils won 7-0. Muscatine managed to get a split, however, taking the second game by a score of 8-3.
Despite going hitless in the opener, the Muskies kept it close through five, holding Central to three runs. But a four-run sixth opened up the lead for the Blue Devils and simultaneously sunk Muscatine's chances.
Josh Dieckman, Dalton Logel, Alex Oppel and Diego Rangel pitched for the Muskies in the opening game.
The night finale was tied at two through four and a half innings of play. But after Central tacked on a run, junior Dawson Toborg gave the Muskies the lead with a two-run double.
Toborg finished the night with three runs batted in.
After Muscatine plated three more, Reed Ulses doubled and Dieckman took his place on second with another double, scoring Ulses and putting the Muskies up 8-3.
Ulses was the offensive catalyst for Muscatine, as he was the only player on either side to have multiple hits over the course of the night game.
Logel recorded an extra-base hit as well for the Muskies in Game 2 and drive in a run.
Andrew Hutchcroft and Maddox Sullivan each had 2 runs batted in for Central while Mason Gersdorf added a triple and an RBI. Carlos Terrell doubled and also drove in a run for the Blue Devils.
The 8-3 score would stand as the final. Zach Eversmeyer was awarded the Game 2 win for the Muskies. Eversmeyer also delivered an RBI to help his own cause. Toborg and Caeden Roberts also saw time on the mound for Muscatine in the second game.
