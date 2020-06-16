Muskie baseball splits with Central Monday night

DAVENPORT — The Muscatine baseball team didn't get off to the start they would have liked, but that didn't stop them from continuing to battle in the Monday night road doubleheader against Davenport Central.

In Game 1, Central's Aidan Fitzgibbon threw a no-hitter against the Muskies as the Blue Devils won 7-0. Muscatine managed to get a split, however, taking the second game by a score of 8-3.

Despite going hitless in the opener, the Muskies kept it close through five, holding Central to three runs. But a four-run sixth opened up the lead for the Blue Devils and simultaneously sunk Muscatine's chances.

Josh Dieckman, Dalton Logel, Alex Oppel and Diego Rangel pitched for the Muskies in the opening game.

The night finale was tied at two through four and a half innings of play. But after Central tacked on a run, junior Dawson Toborg gave the Muskies the lead with a two-run double.

Toborg finished the night with three runs batted in.

After Muscatine plated three more, Reed Ulses doubled and Dieckman took his place on second with another double, scoring Ulses and putting the Muskies up 8-3.