The Muscatine basketball program went an entire summer without a head basketball coach last year. Fresh off a 0-21 season, the Muskies are making the most of every opportunity to improve under second-year head coach John Windham.
“Since March our kids have worked so hard,” Windham said. “We’ve come so far in the time together. We just jokingly said ‘What if we had some time like this last summer?’”
The Muskies took a team of 10 to Kansas City for five games against five different high schools in June. No official score was kept in the games, but Windham said Muscatine went 4-1 or 3-2, “depending on who you talk to.”
Muscatine then played host to the Muscatine Summer Jamboree on June 29 and went 2-1, with wins over Rock Island Alleman and Mendota and a loss to Kewanee despite being without big man Josh Dieckman.
“These guys have made a commitment,” Windham said. “We have nine, possibly 10 kids who have all bought into what we’re doing.”
The buy-in started in the weight room and in the practice gym, where Windham said 12 to 15 players attended lifting sessions in the morning and practice sessions in the afternoon five days per week. It trickled down to the younger kids, as there were 48 kids in attendance for their youth camp.
“That was something they haven’t had in a couple of years,” Windham said of the 48 kids at the youth camp. “It was good to see some future Muskies coming up.”
Muscatine matched up with a handful of Kansas high schools in mid-June in Olathe West, Eudora, Gardner Edgerton, Blue Valley and Louisburg. Olathe West was the lone game where Muscatine didn’t compete well, according to Windham.
That’s despite playing without junior-to-be Noah Yahn due to a sprained ankle. Yahn led the Muskies in scoring at 12.9 points per game last season.
“I was disappointed in the fact (Yahn) couldn’t play but was very pleased with some other guys stepping up,” Windham said. “Guys like Trevor Diederichs, Nick Scholz and Walker Clear (stepped up).”
“Jake Thompson is getting better every day and Briggs Miller is stepping up to be a team leader. (Josh) Dieckman had a very good weekend in Kansas City.”
Diederichs showed flashes of being a knockdown shooter that Muscatine desperately needs. The junior-to-be knocked down 3-pointers in Muscatine and Kansas City, and Bredyn Seaman also flashed an improved jumper. Last season, the Muskies shot 34.4 percent from the field and 27.7 percent from beyond the arc.
Windham also likes what he’s seen out of “rising point guard,” Braden Huford, who played sparingly on varsity last year as a freshman.
Outside of workouts and games, the Muskies also got plenty of valuable team-bonding time this summer in their trip to Kansas City. In between eating doughnuts at Krispy Kreme and barbeque in Windham’s old stomping grounds, the Muskies paid a visit to the College Basketball Experience, a fan-interactive facility which includes the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.
Then, the Muskies made the drive to Lawrence, Kansas, where Windham gave them a tour of Phog Allen Fieldhouse, Booth Family Hall of Athletics and the DeBruce Center, which holds the original rules of basketball.
“When you get away for an event you have a tendency to get close to your group,” Windham said. “We peeked out on the upper level of Phog Allen Fieldhouse and they were just sitting there going ‘Wow.’”
Most importantly, Windham feels like his program is in a much better spot now than when the season ended in March.
