The first few weeks of practice for the Muscatine boys basketball team have been filled with constant learning from both players and coaches. That comes as no surprise considering what the Muskies lost off of last year’s state qualifying team.
Muscatine will be tasked with replacing two-time Gatorade Player of the Year Joe Wieskamp, who now wears Iowa black and gold instead of Muscatine purple and gold. Wieskamp, of course, was the most prolific scorer in the history of the Mississippi Athletic Conference during his career.
The Muskies are also tasked with replacing five other seniors who, along with Wieskamp, made up the top six that played the majority of minutes under former coach Gary Belger.
Still, first-year coach John Windham likes where his young group is at with the season on the horizon.
“We’re hopeful,” Windham said when asked whether his team was prepared for today’s season opener against Iowa City High. “We’re getting there.”
Windham has said since he was hired in August he expects a huge learning curve for his players, most of whom have never played any significant varsity minutes. The veteran coach, who is in his 30th year as a head coach, has been pleased with the early results but knows the process will be ongoing throughout the season.
“Right now, and we’ve talked about this, most of these guys don’t have any varsity experience,” Windham said. “That’s the first thing, getting adjusted to a higher level of play. We’re also still trying to feel each other out and see who can do what.
“We have a whole new team concept because none of these guys have ever really played together as a unit.”
Cooper Zeck is the lone returner who saw any significant varsity time a season ago. The Muskies will lean on their senior captain for leadership throughout the season.
Seniors Jose Melendez, Gabe Mulder, Tyree Williams and Nate Diercks have all impressed Windham and could play large roles this season.
However, the Muskies will likely lean on a talented sophomore duo of Noah Yahn and Josh Dieckman to provide a scoring punch. Yahn was the leading scorer on last year’s sophomore team while Dieckman, standing at 6-foot-6, is a “promising big man.”
“You can see the work ethic there when (Noah) is in the gym on the gun,” Windham said. He’ll come in and work on his own. There’s a big upside to him. He has the skill level, we just need to refine the basketball IQ.
“Josh is a very athletic, tall player who can play inside and out.”
Even so, the biggest focus for Muscatine thus far in practice has been developing a defense that can defend in the half court.
“My biggest push throughout my whole coaching career is you have to be able to defend in the half court,” Windham said. “You take away layups and second-chance points and you have a chance to win.”
That’s meant teaching the basics such as terminology, technique and teaching players how to defend their matchup and also help their teammates.
Still, Windham knows he has to be patient with his inexperienced group. He knows mistakes will come, and he can live with that as long as the Muskies don’t repeat the same mistakes.
Combine all of that with being prepared each and every night and the first-year Muskie coach thinks his group can be competitive in a tough MAC.
“I told the kids we’ll be prepared,” Windham said. “Coaches prepare the players for success, and they just have to follow through with the game plan.
“If we do that we’ll have some fun.”
