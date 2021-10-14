 Skip to main content
Muskie boys finish fifth at MAC cross country
PREP CROSS COUNTRY | MAC MEET

Muskie boys finish fifth at MAC cross country

101421-qc-spt-mac-xc-meet-021

Muscatine’s Aidan Armstrong crosses the finish line during the MAC cross country meet at Scott County Park on Thursday in Eldridge.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

ELDRIDGE — Spurred by a top-10 finish from Aidan Armstrong, the Muscatine boys cross country team earned an upper-half finish Thursday at the Mississippi Athletic Conference meet held at Scott County Park.

Armstrong finished the 5,000-meter race in 17 minutes, 33 seconds to place 10th.

Pleasant Valley, which captured its 11th straight conference championship, had the top two finishers in Jacob Mumey (16:30) and Luke Knepp (16:48).

The Spartans closed with 33 points, followed by Bettendorf (60), Davenport Central (82), North Scott (85) and Muscatine (146) in the 10-team field.

Behind Armstrong, the Muskies had a very tight pack with their Nos. 2, 3, 4 and 5 runners. Sam Gordon was 28th in 18:38, Dylan Maresca 35th in 18:51, Shiloh Morter 36th in 18:52 and Drew Kurriger 37th in 18:54.

The Muscatine girls, meanwhile, placed ninth with 215 points.

Junior Taya Melendez led the Muskies with a 28th-place finish in 22:19 and senior Karly Ricketts was 34th in 22:39.

PV won the conference championship for the fourth time in the last five years, propelled by the 1-2-3 finish of Grace Boleyn, Lizzie McVey and Josie Case.

Muscatine turns its focus to next week's state-qualifying meet. The Muskies will run in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday.

