Muskie boys golf embracing the unknown

"It's tough when two of your friends and two very good golfers move," Custis said. "But I'm definitely ready for the challenge, I'm ready to push myself. I'm willing to get uncomfortable, and I think that's going to help us."

Custis had a pretty impressive sophomore campaign, earning all-conference honorable mention with Solt.

"Doug is our captain this season," said Schultz.

Along with Custis, junior Michael Henderson and sophomore Mason Cunningham return from 2019’s varsity team.

"I think seeds really don't matter much," said Henderson. "As long as we go out and play the best golf we can, nothing else should matter."

Henderson was the top Muskie golfer during their qualifying rounds to sort out the varsity spots. Custis finished second.

"There was improvement from all of them (since qualifying last season)," said Custis. "Everybody got better, which is a good sign. If we can continue down that path, maybe we won't get to where we were last year, but maybe we'll get closer than some people think we can."

That leaves juniors Braden Hufford and Miles Melendez, along with freshman Michael Carver as Muskie newcomers, along with the aforementioned Dieckman.