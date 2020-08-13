Muskie boys golf embracing the unknown

Scott Schultz thought the 2019 Muscatine High School boys golf team had a chance to go to the state meet.
As it turned out, circumstances did not permit the Muskie coach to see his team reach that level.
Muscatine was playing some of its best golf last fall toward the end of the season. The team finished third in the Mississippi Athletic Conference Meet with a score of 330.
But the district meet last season was moved due to weather, and Schultz thought the move was detrimental to his team’s chances of advancing.
He was right, as the meet proved to be the undoing of last year’s team.
"We were in the hardest district, which I was fine with, and we were the only MAC school at the Hunters Ridge (district)," Schultz said. "Leaving that district meet last year, we looked at this year in an extremely positive view.
"Looking at 2020 (then), our sights were incredibly high."
Heading into 2020, the team knew it had big spikes to fill in last year’s senior captain James Solt.
What the team did not plan on, however, was having two other young standout players from last year’s varsity squad — John Becker and Grant Valiant — move out of state with their families.
Becker was All-MAC first team as a freshman and Valiant made second-team all-conference as a freshman. He was also the Muskies' top golfer at the district meet last season, shooting an 84, which placed him 26th.
So the Muskies are managing expectations some leading up to the 2020 season after replacing more holes than planned.
“We are trying to put the pieces of the puzzle together,” Schultz said. “But what that means is that we have four golfers who will have their first true varsity experience this year."
While the team does have a senior on the roster in Josh Dieckman, this will be Dieckman’s first varsity action for the Muskie golf team.
"(Josh) is 6-foot-7, he can hit the ball a long way," said Schultz. "So our focus for him is his short game. Let's not try and overpower a golf course and let's understand what course management means.
"He came in last year and said 'Hey, I want to play' and he played in some junior varsity events, and lo and behold, now he's starting on varsity as our lone senior."
Junior Doug Custis returns as Muscatine’s most accomplished varsity golfer. A role that was a bit of a surprise to him after the offseason roster shake-up.
Custis shot an 85 at the conference meet last season and an 89 at the district meet.
"It's tough when two of your friends and two very good golfers move," Custis said. "But I'm definitely ready for the challenge, I'm ready to push myself. I'm willing to get uncomfortable, and I think that's going to help us."
Custis had a pretty impressive sophomore campaign, earning all-conference honorable mention with Solt.
"Doug is our captain this season," said Schultz.
Along with Custis, junior Michael Henderson and sophomore Mason Cunningham return from 2019’s varsity team.
"I think seeds really don't matter much," said Henderson. "As long as we go out and play the best golf we can, nothing else should matter."
Henderson was the top Muskie golfer during their qualifying rounds to sort out the varsity spots. Custis finished second.
"There was improvement from all of them (since qualifying last season)," said Custis. "Everybody got better, which is a good sign. If we can continue down that path, maybe we won't get to where we were last year, but maybe we'll get closer than some people think we can."
That leaves juniors Braden Hufford and Miles Melendez, along with freshman Michael Carver as Muskie newcomers, along with the aforementioned Dieckman.
"Being around the team and Doug — he's one of the really good golfers here — during the offseason we were around each other a lot and playing," Melendez said. "He's one of the few guys we have returning, so he's helped out a lot."
Furthermore, not only is Muscatine dealing with some unknowns, they're also down in overall numbers this season.
"We had 13 or 14 golfers come out this year," Schultz said. "That's extremely low for us ... and (dealing with all the losses from last year), all of a sudden we didn't have the group we thought we would just a couple months ago."
All together, the Muskies will be learning who they are as a team on the fly this season, with all the new faces.
“There are definitely some unknowns,” said Schultz. “For the first few events … we don’t know where we’re going to be until we tally up the scores at the end.”
