James Solt and Doug Custis have led the Muscatine boys golf team in scoring in each of the teams' first two meets.
Solt posted the low score at the Muskie Invitational, the first meet of the season. Custis led the Muskies in meet number two.
Today was Solt's day to get back on top of the Muskies' scorecard. Although, as a whole, the day was a bit more of a struggle than the first two meets were as Muscatine ended up with a total score of 337, good for 14th, 35 shots back of the winner, Cedar Falls.
The senior Solt scored a 77, which was three shots off cracking the top-five. Up until the last few holes, it looked like he may have had a chance to work his way into that top group.
Bogeys on the last three holes dashed hopes of that happening, though.
"Finishing rounds is something I want to get better at," Solt said. "It was a grind out there."
Custis ended up with the Muskies fourth-best round (a 91), behind Solt and teammates John Becker (83) and Grant Valiant (86).
Muscatine has been busy in the early going as they already have three meets in the books. Today's performance may have been a sign of fatigue.
"I think we were tired," said head coach Scott Schultz. "Mentally and physically, we just had a little more fatigue than we're used to.
"But as always, I saw some positives."
Becker continues to make strides for the Muskies despite only being a freshman.
"(John) has really pulled it together," Schultz said, "I'm absolutely proud of his play early on."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.