Being a one-win team coming into Friday night’s game, the Muscatine boys basketball squad felt as if it hadn’t played a complete game yet this season.
That changed.
Something had to give though, as Clinton came into the game with only a lone win on the year as well.
The Muskies came out hot offensively and equaled that effort on the defensive end. They shot 11-of-24 in the first half and held the River Kings to a mere three field goals on 17 attempts through two-quarters of play. Furthermore, Clinton committed eight turnovers over that span as Muscatine came out a 62-50 winner.
There were times it felt as if it would be more of the same as far as second-half struggles, though. In the third, the River Kings forced the tempo and pushed the game into warp speed. By the end of the third, Clinton had shot 9-of-14.
But riding their early advantage, the Muskies countered the River Kings’ attack by going 5-of-12 and added three free throws while Clinton didn’t get to the charity stripe in the quarter.
"We played four full quarters; that's the first time we've done that all year," Muscatine head coach John Windham said. "I think the key in the first half was that we had guys come in off the bench like Nick Scholz, Reed Ulses and Briggs (Miller) and those three guys came in, were diving for loose balls, playing real hard on defense. That's what we need to do to get better."
Nonetheless, a 28-11 halftime lead for Muscatine stood at 44-32 after three.
In the early goings, it was junior Noah Yahn and sophomore Braden Hufford who carried the scoring load for the Muskies. The two combined for 23 points in the opening half.
Yahn finished with a game-high 20 while Hufford was held scoreless after the break, finishing with 10. Yahn left late in the game with an ankle injury and was escorted to the locker room. While he didn’t return to the game, he did make it back out to the bench with the team and seemed to be moving fine after the game went final.
"It's just great to see all the hard work we've put in as a team pay off," Hufford said. "We lost to them by three the first game (of the season). We really just wanted to come out tonight and beat them."
Junior big man Josh Dieckman was there to pick up the slack, scoring 11 of his 16 in quarters three and four.
To ice it in the fourth, the Muskies shot 10 of 13 from the free-throw, which helped stave off the Clinton run as desperation set in on its side.
"Hufford started us off in the first half with a couple threes, Noah had a game and (Dieckman) came out in the second half and played well after picking up some early fouls," said Windham. "Our defense slacked off a little, but for 3 1/2 quarters, it was very, very good.
"We're still learning and in the process of getting better, (but) this is a big win for us."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.