CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — In the moments after Friday's 42-point blowout loss to Davenport Central, Muscatine coach John Windham said his team was in the midst of an extremely tough three-game stretch.
Indeed, Saturday's road tilt with Cedar Rapids Prairie proved to be too much for a Muscatine team still looking to find its footing this season.
Prairie beat Muscatine, 76-41, to hand the Muskies their seventh consecutive loss to open the season.
Prairie, which received one vote in this week's Iowa Class 4A Associated Press poll, was led by Kris Murray and Keegan Murray. Both considered Division II quality recruits, Keegan led Prairie with 22 points and Kris added 17. They combined to shoot 16-of-21 from the field and 7-of-11 from beyond the arc. For Muscatine, sophomore Noah Yahn led the way with 16 points and fellow sophomore Josh Dieckman added nine.
Muscatine fell behind 26-8 after one quarter and never recovered. Prairie, meanwhile, scored at least 20 points in the first three quarters. Prairie (4-1) starts four players 6-foot-5 or taller, which Windham said gave his team trouble.
However, the coach noted the Muskies handled ball pressure "better than normal."
Although Saturday marked yet another setback for Muscatine, its 41 points tied the team's second best offensive output of the season less than 24 hours after one of its worst offensive games of the season against Davenport Central. The Muskies' rugged three-game stretch concludes Tuesday at Bettendorf.
The Bulldogs, ranked No. 6 in Class 4A, are 5-1 on the season with a 3-1 Mississippi Athletic Conference record. Bettendorf is led by five-star Ohio State recruit D.J. Carton.
