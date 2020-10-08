Muskie boys take 4th at Jim Hetrick Invite, girls finish 7th

To illustrate the Muskies' depth, Diederichs was the first competitor to finish whose time didn't go toward a team's top-five score.

"This is our last meet before our conference meet," said Gordon. "This meet gave us a clearer picture of what that meet will look like."

Junior Aidan Armstrong wasn't far behind Gordon, taking 17th in 17:47.55. Senior Logan Kirchner was 26th right at the 18-minute mark and seniors Aidan Daufeldt (32rd) and Joel LaRue (33rd) led a pack of Muskies ahead of Diederichs (34th).

"(Depth) is our biggest strength this year," Muscatine boys head coach Chris Foxen said. "The guys run really well at practices together, and today we ran better as a group.

"Some guys have really risen to the occasion, we're on the better end of some things now. ... I like how the guys ran today. They've responded well to workouts we've been doing and they grouped together pretty good."

The three of them finished between 18:27 and 18:31.

Wilton and West Liberty also sent runners to the meet, though neither ran enough members to receive a team score in the small-school division (Class 1A and 2A).