Heading into the Mississippi Athletic Conference cross country meet at Muscatine's Municipal Golf Course on Thursday, the Muscatine boys knew they were in a cluster of teams looking for a second-place finish behind the heavy favorite, Pleasant Valley.
For the Muskies, it was going to take a team effort.
While they ultimately took third, a team effort is exactly what they got.
As expected, the Spartans ran away with the conference title with a score of 19. They were followed by Bettendorf (68), Muscatine (93), North Scott (106) and Davenport Assumption (152) to round out the top five.
Bettendorf won the girls title with a winning score of 34. The Muskie girls finished sixth at 160, behind PV (79), North Scott (84), Assumption (107) and Davenport Central (111).
Senior Rylee Blake was the girls top finisher for the Muskies. Blake took 13th overall with a time of 20:37.32. Heading in, Blake was afraid she might find herself running somewhat alone, with a gap in front and behind her.
That wound up happening, as she finished essentially seven seconds behind 12th-place Kaitlyn Powell of Davenport West and a little under five seconds ahead of 14th-place Layken Bytnar of Bettendorf.
Bettendorf's Hannah Beintema won with a time of 19:38.
"It's tough when you get caught out in no-man’s land between groups," Muskie girls coach Scott Roberts said, "but (Rylee) handled it really well."
"I knew it would happen because it happens in a lot of races because we run against them a lot," Blake said.
The next Muskie runners to cross the finish line were Gwen Kuhl in 32nd and Molly Guerra in 34th.
For the boys, the conference meet was one where they found strength in numbers. Sam Gordon was their top finisher, ending up in 14th with a time of 17:14.17.
However, Muscatine's five top finishers all placed 23rd or better. Pleasant Valley was the only other school with that distinction.
However, the five best Spartans all were inside the top eight, including overall winner Max Murphy, who crossed the finish line at the 15:26 mark.
After the race, the Muskie boys were all smiles, as they registered a number of career bests.
"All the guys on the team hit a season PR," said boys head coach Chris Foxen, "(and) six of the seven had a career PR, so it was exciting. We did very well, the kids really sold out and made other teams run.
"We got third because of the whole team effort. But really, it was the back half that made a big difference because North Scott had a guy in the top-10 and we didn't. ... I was really worried that that low score would push them (into third place), but our three, four and five runners (made) the difference."
In fact, after Gordon crossed the finish, teammates Eli Roeth, Logan Kirchner, Trevor Diedrichs and Dawson Sweat all crossed within the next 32 seconds.
"It was really impressive," said Roeth, who recorded a personal best for the second consecutive meet with a time of 17:35.18. "To have everyone under 18 (minutes) was huge."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.