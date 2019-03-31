Gone are Trayton Fuegen and Drew Wester, who were the top two players for the Muscatine boys tennis team a year ago.
Veteran head coach Ron Kiser called Fuegen the Muskies “rock” last season and added that he was the unquestioned leader of the team. In the days leading up to this season, Kiser is hopeful a new leader will emerge for his tennis team.
“Right now we don’t have a team leader,” Kiser said. “We need to establish that. Hopefully, as we go through the season we’ll mature and find that later.”
There are plenty of candidates for the Muskies, as they return four juniors off last year’s varsity squad that compiled a 4-6 dual record.
Sam Wieskamp ranked out as Muscatine’s top player last week, while Luke Zobel is number two. James Solt ranked out at three and Ethan Heth four, and both players have “picked it up a little bit,” according to Kiser.
While Kiser wishes he saw more commitment from those four returners in the offseason, there’s still plenty of promise for the battled-tested group.
“I see potential,” Kiser said. “We need to establish a method of getting an idea of how to play some decent doubles (and) we need to work on elementary shots like forehands, backhands, overheads and serves.”
Kiser is relying on that group to help ease the growing pains for Ricardo Pena and Leo Garcia, who will be the fifth and sixth members of the Muscatine varsity and make up the number three doubles team. The top four will keep their same doubles partner from last season, as Wieskamp and Zobel will play together as will Solt and Heth.
Muscatine will hit the ground running as it opens the season today at 4:30 at Fort Madison and plays host to Burlington on Tuesday.
The true measuring stick will come Thursday when Muscatine takes on Pleasant Valley, traditionally one of the top teams within the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
“We’ve got three matches right away so they better put their game face on,” Kiser said with a grin. “If we could win more than we lose (this season) that would be terrific.”
Muskie girls entering rebuilding season: The Muscatine girls tennis team is nearly starting from scratch.
The Muskies return sophomores Maria Engler and Elise Finn, who ranked out as the top two players on this year’s team. Not only are they the top players, but they will also be forced into leadership roles as the only returning varsity regulars on a team where no player older than a sophomore.
“I think that’s really who we have to look to because it’s such a young team,” coach Connie Czerwiec said. “Everybody needs to concentrate on that, watching the top varsity girls and how they play.”
Sophomores Alexa Stroda, Sophia Maher, Sophie Gabriel and Azelyn Perkins make up the remainder of the Muscatine lineup in that order, although that is subject to change throughout the year, Czerwic says. There are multiple junior varsity players she can envision ranking up to varsity later in the season.
For now, though, this will be the group starting the season on varsity for Muscatine, which lost four seniors from a year ago including Emma Maynard and Ellie Cahill, who qualified for state as a doubles team last season.
“These girls just need to build up their confidence,” Czerwic said. “They’re a little timid right now with that varsity label.”
Despite this being the youngest team Czerwic has ever coached at the varsity level, she’s hopeful her team can improve on last year’s 1-8 dual record, adding that reaching four or five wins would “exceed my expectations.”
Regardless, this season is a chance for Czerwic's young team to build a foundation for the future starting Tuesday at Burlington.
“I always talk about adding onto our record from last year,” Czerwic said. “I think this will be a really good year for them to learn and get competitive.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.