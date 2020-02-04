After winning two of their last three, the Muscatine boys basketball team knew things were about to get more difficult.
Their wins came against Clinton and Davenport West, who are sitting at the bottom of the Mississippi Athletic Conference. But since then, the Muskies suffered a 20-point loss to Davenport Assumption.
Against Davenport North on Tuesday night, the Muskies’ situation grew a bit more precarious, as they were without leading scorer Noah Yahn, a junior, who was out sick.
Muscatine hung with North all game but was unable to ever get over the hump to take a lead, as the Wildcats were able to hold off the Muskies by a 54-47 final.
The first time these two teams played, back on Dec. 20, North dominated and ended up a 29-point winner.
“As I told the team, any time you can lose by 29 the first time and then lose by (seven), that’s a great turnaround,” Muscatine head coach John Windham said. “Noah being sick, we knew everyone had to pick up their role and everyone did.”
After taking a 24-19 lead into halftime, it looked like North was poised to open the game up early in the third. With 5:39 remaining in the period, North junior Quincy Wiseman made a 3-pointer to put the Wildcats up nine.
But that would prove to be North’s biggest lead of the game.
By the 3:10 mark of the third, Muscatine junior Josh Dieckman converted an and-one basket and foul that made the score 36-33 in favor of the Wildcats.
Both Wiseman and Dieckman ended with 17, the high mark for the game. Dieckman also grabbed seven rebounds for the Muskies.
The Muskies (3-13, 3-9 MAC) would end the third with a layup off a backdoor cut by senior Briggs Miller, who was fed by junior Reed Ulses, cutting their deficit to just one.
Dieckman and junior Waker Cler provided most of the Muskie offense on Tuesday night. Cler ended with 13, all coming in the second half. After the halftime break, Cler went 6-of-11 from the floor, including a 3.
“Waker stepped up tonight,” said Windham, “(and) Josh has gotten back to where he was. I thought we handled (North’s defensive) pressure. A couple of times it got to us but we handled it for the most part.”
Though it was the Muskies’ defense that kept them alive for most of the game, they couldn’t get anyone else going offensively. And North (11-4, 8-2 MAC) was able to get to the foul line 22 times, converting 13 of them, compared to the 5-of-8 Muscatine was from the charity stripe.
Junior Jayden Houston, who came in as the Wildcats’ leading scorer, averaging 17.7 points per game, fourth-most in the MAC, ended with 12 for North on 5-of-11 shooting from the field.
For the Muskies, Ulses added eight points and nine rebounds.
“That was probably the best four quarters we’ve played all year,” said Windham, “but unfortunately, we didn’t get the win.”
