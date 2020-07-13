Muskie capture first MAC softball title since 2013

But it was the eight-run seventh that gave the Muskies the opportunity for the extra-inning win.

Rylie Moss had two plate appearances in the inning, both resulting in walks and runs scored. Seven of the first eight Muskie batters reached and scored in the inning.

That stretch was capped off by a pinch-hit three-run home run by junior Malia Cook, her third of the season.

"I just went up trying to get a base hit, trying to move the runners," Cook said. "But once I hit it, I knew it was (a home run).

"This was a great win for us, but we're still pushing through and want to get to state."

In the second game, Muscatine again dug itself a hole, falling behind 2-0 after an inning of play. But the Muskies scored one run in the second and three in the third when Olivia Harmon and Salyars, as well as Maura Chalupa all had RBI base hits.

Muscatine looked a little lethargic in the early innings. The Muskies were already down 2-1 heading into the third inning of Game 1 when they gave up five runs to the Wildcats, committing four errors in the process. All four North hits in the inning were singles.