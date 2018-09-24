One of Muscatine coach Chris Foxen's takeaways after Thursday's Eastern Iowa Cross Country Classic was that the Muskie boys cross country team is lacking competitive meet-type situations.
With the Mississippi Athletic Conference meet approaching on Oct. 11, both the boys and girls cross country teams have competed in just three meets despite the season starting five weeks ago.
They went 18 consecutive days between their season opener Aug. 25 in Cedar Rapids and their second meet Sept. 13 in Fort Madison without an opportunity to compete. Even on the few days they have run in meets, the temperature has never dipped below 85 degrees.
"I said all of our meets have been 85 degrees or hotter," Foxen said of the team meeting after Thursday's invitational in Cedar Rapids. "I said you have to see this thing through to October because I've never had a season where every meet's been 85 degrees, so I hope that doesn't happen to us.
"When we do get some cooler weather, you need to be prepared. … I feel like we got better (Thursday). This was a hard workout for us and it was a hard effort. It's going to make us better."
The Muskie boys finished sixth of nine teams with a 145 team score and 19:03.61 average time Thursday at Cedar Rapids on a day when temperatures snuck into the 90s. Foxen deemed it an OK performance but said he would have liked to have seen Muscatine closer to Iowa City High (fifth with 124 points) and Linn-Mar (fourth with 102).
Tevin Tovar and Owen Hazelwood have been leading the way for the Muskies, finishing 2-3, respectively, at Fort Madison and then each landing in the top 25 in a tougher Cedar Rapids field.
The Muscatine girls, meanwhile, have faced more adversity than a lack of meets and tough weather conditions. Head coach Tim Armstrong took a medical leave of absence two weeks ago, and Muscatine boys assistant track coach Bart Howard has filled in since last Monday.
Howard said Thursday that Armstrong hopes to be back soon but didn't know when that would be.
"It's undetermined at this point, but when (Armstrong) comes back, I'll probably be an assistant as that position was unfilled," Howard said.
Since Armstrong has been out, the Muscatine girls finished second of seven teams at the Fort Madison Invitational on Sept. 13 and fourth out of eight teams in Cedar Rapids on Thursday. Rylee Blake has led the Muskies in all three meets this fall, finishing third in 20 minutes, 47.1 seconds on Sept. 13 and seventh in 22:33.74 on Thursday.
Sophia Thomas and Emmie Smith have each added top-20 performances in each of the last two meets.
The Muscatine boys and girls teams will be in action Tuesday at an Iowa City West meet. As long as the weather cooperates − the forecast calls for a high in the low 70s but a chance of thunderstorms − the Muskies could get their best gauge of where they stand with the postseason approaching.
"We're getting into some better meets where the competition is more simulating a district or a conference experience," Foxen said, "and so we need to run better with that competition."