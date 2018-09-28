Muscatine's defense never got the stop it needed.
Clinging to a seven-point lead, a Max Slavens-led Pleasant Valley offense turned Friday night's district contest against the Muskies into a track meet, stringing together four consecutive touchdown-scoring drives that totaled 19 plays and 283 yards.
It was just enough though for the Spartans (2-4, 1-1) to secure a 49-35 victory, as Muscatine (4-2, 1-1) almost always had an answer.
With another heavy workload after rushing 36 times for 236 yards in last week's win against Iowa City High, Muscatine sophomore running back Tim Nimely carried the ball 32 times for 256 yards and one touchdown Friday at Pleasant Valley.
Muskie quarterback Carson Orr slung four touchdown passes, including strikes of eight yards to Eli Gaye, two yards to Cooper Zeck and another to Gaye for three yards in the second half. Gaye finished with three touchdown receptions.
But the Muskies couldn't slow down Slavens, who rushed for 158 yards and threw for 261 more, totaling six touchdowns. Pleasant Valley finished with 591 total yards, including 343 rushing yards. Muscatine added 469 total yards, 297 of which were on the ground as the teams eclipsed 1,000 total yards and scored 84 combined points in the shootout.
After Muscatine went three-and-out on its opening possession to start the game, Pleasant Valley's Caden Kipper rushed 39 yards for a touchdown on the Spartans' first play from scrimmage. Orr connected with Gaye for a 25-yard strike to tie it, and Nimely broke free for 43 yards to cut a 21-7 deficit to one possession early in the second quarter.
The Muskies had a chance to tie the game just before halftime, but Orr couldn't connect with Gaye in the end zone on a 4th and goal play at Pleasant Valley's seven-yard line with one second remaining in the second quarter.
While the Muskies kept pace for much of the second half, the Spartans scored touchdowns on all but their final drive of the game, when they were able to milk away the final minutes on the clock.
Muscatine will head back home next Friday for another Class 4A District 4 showdown, this one against Linn-Mar.