CLINTON, Iowa — Though the score ended up relatively close, the Muscatine girls basketball team controlled the game against Clinton at Yourd Gymnasium on Tuesday night from beginning to end.
The Muskies won by nine, 39-29, but it was never in doubt.
With the win Muscatine head coach Susan Orvis gets an early advantage in the head-to-head battle against her former teammate at the University of Iowa, Clinton head coach Cathy Marx.
“Cathy’s great,” Orvis said. “She’s doing a nice job with that team and that program. They came to play hard … it was a good experience to look down the sideline and see my buddy there.”
As has become custom for the Muskies this season, their offensive attack was led by junior Zoey Long, who ended with a game-high 16 points.
The game was in hand for the Muskies late, but Long and junior Rylie Moss iced it by scoring four Muskie fourth quarter points in the last two minutes of game play.
Half of Long’s points came in the opening quarter of the game at which point Muscatine (3-2, 2-1 MAC) held a 13-2 lead.
But Clinton (0-5, 0-2 MAC) wasn’t going to go away easily.
The River Queens outscored the Muskies by four in the third quarter to cut the lead to 12 entering the fourth.
Muscatine only managed five points in the closing frame, but by then they were firmly in ball control mode, running deliberate offensive plays multiple times around the key to run time off the clock.
“I liked the way we controlled the tempo,” Orvis said. “I really liked our defense early — that’s going to be a key for us — but we’re still experiencing some inconsistencies on offense. I’d like to get ironed out and find some balance.”
The Muskies showed some nice flashes of an inside-out game with Long on the perimeter and juniors Madi Petersen as well as Avarie Eagle down low. Petersen was the Muskies’ second-leading scorer with six and Eagle had two, but their size alone puts some pressure on the defense.
“We saw both man and zone (defenses) tonight,” Orvis said. “We really want our kids, inside and out, to shoot confidently and continue to attack the paint ... we do that in stretches but we’ll continue to emphasize balance on offense.”
Junior Molly Shannon led the River Queens with 14 in the losing effort.
“I liked that we came in on the road and took care of business,” said Orvis, “(but) we’ll get back to work tomorrow.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.