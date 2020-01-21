What started as an offensive struggle for both the Davenport Central and Muscatine girls basketball teams on Tuesday night in Muscatine ended in a one-sided offensive outburst.
Muscatine led 10-5 at halftime, but the game ended in a 41-9 Muskie victory.
Quite a different outcome than the 41-34 loss Muscatine suffered the first time the two teams played. And a far from typical offensive performance by Central, which came into the game averaging more than 50 points a game.
Aside from an improved defense, Muscatine also dominated the boards, outrebounding Central 35-17. Muskie junior Madi Petersen nearly had as many as the entire Blue Devil squad, pulling down 15 rebounds to go with her 10 points.
“I think this win really hypes us up and gets us ready for the next few games,” Petersen said. “I’ve been told that’s my role on the team, rebounding, so I take a lot of pride in fulfilling my role … I feel good about doing my part.
“It means a lot that we’re going out and winning games that we didn’t win last time because it shows that we’re getting better throughout the season.”
And it wasn’t just the quantity of rebounds Petersen pulled down, it was the quality. When Muscatine went on its third-quarter run and outscored Central 17-2, the Muskies — and Petersen, specifically — not only limited the Blue Devils to one shot on each Central offensive possession but repeatedly gave Muscatine two and three shots when it controlled the ball.
Coming out of the halftime break, Central seemed determined to get back in it trailing by just five. But by the end of the third, the visiting side looked dispirited as the Blue Devils trailed 27-7 going into the final quarter.
The only lead the Blue Devils held in the game came when junior Aliiyah Morgan was fouled on the first shot attempt of the game and made one of two free throws to put Central up 1-0.
Muscatine (8-7, 5-5 MAC) got on the board when sophomore Grace Bode sunk a 3-pointer with 5:47 remaining in the opening quarter to put the Muskies up 3-1 and the home team never relinquished the lead.
To start the second half scoring, Petersen pulled down an offensive rebound and scored, which proved to be a precursor for how the game would play out from that point on.
Petersen again scored on a nice move in the middle of the paint on the Muskies’ next possession.
“Madi had almost half our boards tonight,” Muscatine head coach Susan Orvis said, “and her boards were physical … they just really locked down possessions for us, and then she took care of getting the ball back out. It was a game-changer for us the way she rebounded.
“And then (on defense) it was great to … get some opportunities in transition and a couple of easy baskets that way. It was nice to put some runs together.”
Muscatine’s next two hoops were scored by junior Zoey Long, and both were assisted by senior Emily Woepking, the second coming off a Central (5-7, 3-6 MAC) turnover. Petersen then got open for a layup off an inbound pass before junior Rylie Moss turned a steal into a layup to give the Muskies a 22-7 lead with a minute and a half to play in the third.
The third quarter saw Long score nine of her game-high 14.
In the fourth, the Muskies added 14 more but largely played a slow-paced, ball-control style to run the clock out.
Central’s leading scorer was sophomore Adriauna Mayfield, who had four. Morgan and freshman Aniyah Wilson were the only other Blue Devils to score.
“I was really pleased (with the win),” said Orvis, “I thought we did a nice job defensively, I thought we controlled the tempo. I really thought we took away a lot of (Central’s) strengths, which was getting to the basket, and then offensively, we just worked through it and the shots started to fall.”
