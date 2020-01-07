BURLINGTON, Iowa -- The Muscatine girls basketball team pulled out a 39-22 win over Burlington on Tuesday night.
"I was pleased with our defensive effort tonight," Muscatine head coach Susan Orivs said. "It was good to play back-to-back nights ... to come off the break and get two is the way we wanted to start."
The Muskies were active on the defensive end. They snatched a dozen steals, including four from senior Emily Woepking.
Even though they played aggressive defense, the Muskies were able to stay out of foul trouble, committing only eight fouls all game.
The Muskies committed just 10 turnovers in the game as well.
Muscatine led 23-11 at halftime, but really broke the game open in the third quarter. By the time the final frame started, the Muskie lead had swelled to 33-13.
A night after scoring 20 points in a win against Washington, Zoey Long had 14 points. Woepking added 11 points for the Muskies (6-5).
Long converted four 3-pointers in the game.
The Grayhounds failed to have any player reach double figures.
Madi Petersen helped provide an inside scoring threat for the Muskies, going 5 of 9 from the field and finishing with 10 points. Petersen also added a team-best eight rebounds, four on offense and defense.
Muscatine returns to action Friday night at Bettendorf before returning home next Tuesday to host Class 4A top-ranked North Scott.
