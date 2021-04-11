Muskie girls golf looks to senior trio to lead

Two years ago, the trio of Kenni Hawkins, Kaitlyn McGinnis and Alexis Moeller didn't think they would be looked upon to supply the senior leadership the next time they played for the Muscatine High School girls golf team.
"I was kind of hesitant (about being a team leader) coming into the season," Hawkins said. "I wasn't very confident about it, but now I like it, it makes it more fun.
"When I'm playing, I have to think about my score going toward the team, it's not just about me, so I need to be smart with my shots."
But after the three had what was to be their junior seasons canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that's exactly the situation the seniors are in.
"We kind of have to get our skills back ... being seniors this year, we have to be the leaders," said Hawkins. "We played (our first two years), but now we're the leaders on the team all of a sudden."
Not to be deterred, the seniors are adapting to their roles.
"It's good to be back out (golfing) after missing last season," McGinnis said. "We missed the game."
"All three of us are leaders outside of the game of golf," Moeller said. "So I have confidence in us, and with the coaches we have, they're very helpful and good coaches. We're expecting a good season."
The Muskies also have a new head coach, but a familiar face in John Windham, who coaches the MHS boys basketball team and is a high school teacher.
Both Hawkins and Moeller golfed with the varsity as sophomores.
"It's more fun playing with the team," Moeller said. "The friendships and the relationships that are built through the game can last forever."
Moeller registered a nine-hole average of 61 in 2019. Hawkins' average per nine was 64.
Kate Manjoine, a junior, also has previous varsity experience as she was part of the varsity squad as a freshman.
Of all returnees from 2019, Manjoine had the best nine-hole average score (58.6) during the 2019 season.
Moeller and Manjoine shared the mark for third-lowest nine-hole score shot by a Muskie in 2019, with a round of 54. The two lowest rounds were shot by Ellie Howard and Sarah McKillip, both of whom have since graduated.
In Muscatine's first meet this season, Moeller already posted a better mark, shooting a 51 at the season-opening Pleasant Valley quadragular.
Unlike past seasons, Muscatine's junior varsity and varsity are practicing together at Geneva Golf and Country Club, which has created a good deal of camaraderie among the Muskie golfers.
"Usually, we would split and JV would practice at (Muscatine Municipal Course)," said Hawkins. "But this year, being all together, it's really nice."
"There's a really nice connection on the team," Moeller said.
And if the first meet of the season was any predictor, Muscatine may find its strength in its depth.
"Everyone is taking some initiative," Moeller said, "making sure everyone knows we're all here to help each other."
The Muskies' top four scorers at the PV gathering were all within four stokes of each other, with Moeller's score leading the way with Hawkins (52), Eve Millage (54) and Addyson Randleman (55) close behind.
"You see a score and know that there's room for improvement," Moeller said. "There's improvements to be made every single day."
Whatever the scores may be, the senior trio is setting the course for the program, and doing so in the most positive way they can.
"We didn't really get to practice much (coming into this season)," said Moeller. "For me, there's a social aspect to golf as well, I can come out here and relax. It's a mental game, obviously, but it can be a relaxing game as well. It's just nice to be able to play the game and enjoy the game with the spring-time weather.