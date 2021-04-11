Muskie girls golf looks to senior trio to lead

Two years ago, the trio of Kenni Hawkins, Kaitlyn McGinnis and Alexis Moeller didn't think they would be looked upon to supply the senior leadership the next time they played for the Muscatine High School girls golf team.

"I was kind of hesitant (about being a team leader) coming into the season," Hawkins said. "I wasn't very confident about it, but now I like it, it makes it more fun.

"When I'm playing, I have to think about my score going toward the team, it's not just about me, so I need to be smart with my shots."

But after the three had what was to be their junior seasons canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that's exactly the situation the seniors are in.

"We kind of have to get our skills back ... being seniors this year, we have to be the leaders," said Hawkins. "We played (our first two years), but now we're the leaders on the team all of a sudden."

Not to be deterred, the seniors are adapting to their roles.

"It's good to be back out (golfing) after missing last season," McGinnis said. "We missed the game."