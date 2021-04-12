Muskie girls golf takes second at home triangular

In the Muscatine girls golf team's first meet, the team's top four scorers were separated by just four strokes.

Monday afternoon at Geneva Golf and Country Club in Muscatine, that number was down to three as Muscatine turned in a team score of 234. Mount Pleasant won the triangular with a 214 while Burlington turned in a 250.

"It's just nice to get out and be able to play," Muscatine head coach John Windham said. "Getting that chance, the girls saw what they need to work on. We'll come out tomorrow for practice and know what we have to do."

Freshman Lauren Briggs of Burlington had the best individual score with a 40.

However, the Grayhounds could only muster one other score below 60.

On the other hand, Mount Pleasant matched the Muskies in terms of separation between scores, but the Panthers registered two 52s and two 55s to solidify the win.

Elli Liechty and Samantha Wibben led the way for the Panthers while Ryann Davidson and Kylie Walderbach contributed to the team score.

Additionally, while only the top four scores are counted toward the team score, the Muskies had two golfers shoot a 60 in senior Alexis Moeller and junior Ellyse Shippee, but only one of which could count.