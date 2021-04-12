Muskie girls golf takes second at home triangular

In the Muscatine girls golf team's first meet, the team's top four scorers were separated by just four strokes.
Monday afternoon at Geneva Golf and Country Club in Muscatine, that number was down to three as Muscatine turned in a team score of 234. Mount Pleasant won the triangular with a 214 while Burlington turned in a 250.
"It's just nice to get out and be able to play," Muscatine head coach John Windham said. "Getting that chance, the girls saw what they need to work on. We'll come out tomorrow for practice and know what we have to do."
Freshman Lauren Briggs of Burlington had the best individual score with a 40.
However, the Grayhounds could only muster one other score below 60.
On the other hand, Mount Pleasant matched the Muskies in terms of separation between scores, but the Panthers registered two 52s and two 55s to solidify the win.
Elli Liechty and Samantha Wibben led the way for the Panthers while Ryann Davidson and Kylie Walderbach contributed to the team score.
Additionally, while only the top four scores are counted toward the team score, the Muskies had two golfers shoot a 60 in senior Alexis Moeller and junior Ellyse Shippee, but only one of which could count.
And after not competing in Muscatine's meet to begin the season, junior Kate Manjoine was eager to get back at it after having to wait all of last year after the cancellation of spring sports in 2020.
"I was really upset last year when we didn't get to play," Manjoine said. "Overall, it's just a nice experience to get to have again. I love playing with my team and I'm excited to be back with them."
Manjoine shot a Muskie low of 57 in her first outing of the season.
"Just being back with the team and having some new players this year is really nice," she said. "(And) having a new coach, I'm excited to see how we can improve as a team."
Eve Millage and Addyson Randleman, both juniors, each counted toward the team score by shooting a 58 and 59.
Senior Kenni Hawkins shot a 64 for the Muskies and was in position to post a score that went toward the team final, but a couple holes sabotaged those plans.
"All I'm asking is that every time we play, we get better," Windham said. "Our focus is getting better every time we come out and play. "The team that won it today was very good ... It's nice that we don't have anybody that's head and shoulders above the rest, they'll grow as a group."