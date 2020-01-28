Since its loss to top-ranked North Scott dropped the Muscatine girls basketball team to 3-5 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, coach Susan Orvis' squad has been on quite the run.
Especially on the defensive end.
The Muskies (10-7, 7-5 MAC) got their fourth consecutive win at home on Tuesday night with a 57-32 victory over Davenport West. Three of Muscatine’s wins in its four-game run have been by 25 points or more.
West (1-12, 1-8 MAC) committed six turnovers in the opening eight minutes of play. Half of those came on steals by Muscatine junior Rylie Moss.
Moss has settled into a role as the Muskies’ defensive stopper on the perimeter, setting the tone for the team’s tough-nosed style.
“Rylie’s tough,” Orvis said. “She’s just one of our top leaders, with her voice and tempo out there. She kind of gives us a competitive edge as well. We look for that, and she embraces that role.”
The 57 points in Tuesday night’s win was the second-highest point total for Muscatine this season, its highest being the 64 they put up the first time they played West this season.
The Muskies did it with a balanced attack, with only one player, junior Madi Petersen, scoring in double-figures. Petersen finished with 11 points and added 11 rebounds.
Muscatine out-rebounded West 30-24, but much like the score, the Falcons made it closer in the fourth to make it a little less lopsided.
“(Rebounding) is an emphasis every day,” Orvis said. “We have to keep that disparity up. "(We’ve) seen where it can make a difference in the ballgame.
“It’s all about possessions.”
Senior Emily Woepking and sophomore Meadow Freers each had eight points. Junior Zoey Long, who came in averaging 13.5 points per game, had seven.
All of Moss’ first-quarter steals came in the opening four minutes of play, and all led to transition scores, which were converted by juniors Emma Zillig and Petersen along with Woepking.
That helped open up a 10-0 lead for Muscatine.
A layup by West junior Nevaeh Thomas made it 14-4 to close out the opening quarter, but the Muskies would only allow 10 more Falcon points in quarters two and three to carry a 42-14 lead into the final frame.
The Falcons would outscore the Muskies 18-15 in the fourth. Thomas had seven of her team-high 11 in the fourth.
Muscatine relied on its bench to do the scoring in the second half as Petersen, Woepking and Long combined for just five points after the halftime break.
“We're going to need some balance,” Orvis said.
In total, 11 different Muskies would score.
“I appreciate being at home, this last part of our schedule we took care of what we needed to, I was pleased with how we approached it, (the team) stayed focused,” Orvis said, “but we know now the slate gets a little tougher, so we’ve got some work to do and it starts tomorrow at practice.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.