Muscatine boys golf coach Scott Schultz hoped his team could surprise at Monday's district meet at Hunters Ridge.
Unfortunately for Schultz and his Muskies, it was an uphill battle that ended with an 11th place finish Monday. Muscatine shot a 352, 40 strokes off eventual champion Cedar Falls (312), the top-ranked team in Class 4A.
"It just wasn't meant to be this year," Schultz said. "I'm extremely proud of them. In my mind, this was the toughest district of the four and a tough course.
"We just didn't do enough good things to be able to compete today."
Muscatine freshman John Becker led the way as he placed 26th with an 84. However, he got an early taste of just how tough the course can be. His first tee shot landed out of bounds, and the freshman took an eight on the opening hole.
Still, he bounced back with two birdies to finish as a medalist.
"I just had to focus on the next hole," Becker said. "I left it in the past and moved on."
James Solt, the lone senior on the Muscatine varsity, placed 44th with an 88. Doug Dustis (89) and Grant Valiant (91) rounded out the Muskies' scorecard.
With Solt as the lone departing senior, Schultz sees a bright future ahead for his program after a promising season.
"I'm looking forward to success here in the coming years," Schultz said. "I say this as a positive, they overachieved (this year). They started understanding their potential.
"We won a tournament, and we hadn't don that in two years."
Cedar Rapids Washington and Cedar Rapids Kennedy both qualified for the state meet with second and third place team finishes, respectively. Linn-Mar's Dillon Burr and Marshalltown's Cole Davis qualified as individuals.
Boys cross country
Hein paces Wilton: Zach Hein placed fourth in 17:14 to lead the Wilton cross country team to a fourth-place finish at Monday's Bellevue Marquette Invitational. Wilton's Jake Walten (19:04) and Ethan Bailey (19:50) placed 17th and 22nd, respectively.
Durant, meanwhile, was led by a 13th place finish from Drake Shelangowski in 18:48. Braden Wagner contributed a 27th-place finish for the Wildcats in 20:57.
Camanche's Dylan Darsidan won the invitational and Camanche also won the team title.
