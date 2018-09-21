The windy conditions at day one of the Mississippi Athletic Conference golf meet proved problematic for every team, but especially so for the Muscatine boys golf team.
Muscatine shot a 367 at Kewanee Dunes Golf Course Friday and sits in ninth place out of team teams.
"We're talking 15-to-25 mile per hour winds with gusts up to 30," coach Scott Schultz said. "It's the same thing for everybody."
But, with as inconsistent as the Muskies have been all season, Schultz felt the wind had an even bigger impact on his team than a lot of the others.
"When their consistency is being inconsistent, then you throw in the wind, it's like gasoline on fire," Schultz said.
Bettendorf currently sits in first place after shooting a 316 and Pleasant Valley is one stroke behind at 317.
For the Muskies, freshman Grant Valiant led the way with a 90, while Nate Diercks shot a 91 and Brigg Burback and Doug Custis each shot a 93, respectively.
"His (Grant's) scorecard was clean," Schultz said. "He didn't have any big numbers. James (Solt) took a 12 on a par five and Nate and James took 10's on a par four. One hole just destroyed them."
Although Grant ended the day with two double-bogeys, he said he was able to avoid any disaster holes thanks to a steady tee shot throughout the day.
Play will resume at Kewanee Dunes Golf Course at 9 a.m. today. Although Muscatine sits in ninth as of now, its only 19 strokes back of fourth place.
"That's pretty much our goal right now," Valiant said. "If we get fifth or sixth that's good, too. We just don't want to be in that bottom three or four teams."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.