The Muscatine boys golf team would like to play with an edge this season.
Its coach just doesn't want to see it.
“My big ask of them ... is (that) I want to be able to look out — if I’m watching down the fairway, if I’m watching on the green or on the tee — I don’t want to know by your posture, by your attitude how you’re playing,” Muskie head coach Scott Schultz said. “I (want to) have to come up and ask, whether you’re 4-under or 20-over."
Thus, this season is as much about finding some consistency as it is anything else.
Last season, Muscatine opened the season by taking eighth in its home tournament. The Muskies improved to third this year.
"Everybody expects PV to shoot well," senior James Solt said after the opening invitational at Geneva Golf & Country Club. "We weren't really expected to do well this year (but) I think having a finish like (that) kind of surprised everybody.
"It makes me hopeful for the rest of the season."
Solt, one of two seniors on the team along with Hunter Randleman, is the Muskies' top returning golfer.
Last season, Solt finished with an 89.67 average score for 18 holes. That was two strokes better than Muscatine's Doug Custis.
Now a sophomore, Custis looks primed to become the Muskies' ace at some point, whether it's this season or after Solt graduates. Especially if the underclassman keeps progressing anywhere near the pace he's shown.
In fact, Custis started this season with two consecutive rounds better than last season's personal best of 86.
“I expect them to grow and learn every time," Schultz said. "They’re starting to play with a little more maturity on the golf course."
As a program, the Muskies are operating sort of on simultaneous timelines.
They think they can compete for a conference title this season despite being such a young team while also providing enough of a safety net for the underclassmen to set them up for special things down the line.
"Two years in a row where we’ve had freshman qualifiers come into varsity and then qualify for the first event," Schultz said. "Those bottom four in terms of sophomores and freshmen, I love what we can have two, three years from now ... not to overlook what we have now."
And what they have now just might be enough to make some noise at the end of the season.
Besides Solt and Custis, freshmen John Becker and Mike Henderson figure to see plenty of varsity action this season. But despite having two freshmen in key roles, the team is still keeping their hopes high.
"I'm very excited," Custis said. "It definitely seems like we have the capability to stay with (the best teams in the conference)."
With Solt's senior leadership, a promising group of young golfers and a relatively hot start, there's plenty to be excited about for the Muscatine golf team, but they'll have to hide that excitement ... at least while they're on the course.
