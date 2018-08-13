The Muscatine golf team is a work and progress but took a small step in the right direction Monday.
Unfortunately, that step wasn't nearly large enough for the Muskies to contend at Monday's Trojan Blue Top Ridge Golf Invitational in Riverside.
Muscatine placed ninth out of ten teams with a 381 team score, six better than its total last Friday, and Mississippi Athletic Conference rival Pleasant Valley won the invitational with a 311. Johnston was runner-up with a 316.
"I saw some incremental improvement out there but nothing that's going to change us by 70 strokes to try to reach PV, who won today," coach Scott Schultz said. "We have a lot of work to do the rest of the season."
Doug Custis was once again the top scorer for the Muskies, as the freshman's 87 was the 27th best score in the field.
"I feel good about my round today," Custis said. "I felt like I played good and gave myself good opportunities. I was able to get a couple more putts to drop, and that really helped my round."
Junior James Solt shot a 91, Nate Diercks shot a 101 and Brigg Burback shot a 105 to round out Muscatine's top four.
Certainly, there's plenty for the Muskies to improve on going forward. But most importantly, Schultz hopes to see an improved mental approach as the season ages, as opposed to mentally checking out after a few mistakes.
"As soon as you give up you're letting five other people down and you're letting yourself down," Schultz said. "They have some lofty goals and that's great, but we have to realize what we have to do to overcome our deficits."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.