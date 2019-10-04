Muscatine had a very successful day on the course at the Mississippi Athletic Conference meet on Friday.
But they feel like they left some meat on the bone.
"If you would've asked me at the beginning of the season if I would have taken a third-place finish, I would have said 'yes' ... and to shoot 330, I would have taken that all day and all night," Muscatine head coach Scott Schultz said. "(but) we gave away second place today."
The Muskies finished third as a team with a score of 330, just two shots back of second-place Bettendorf's 328.
Ahead of the Bulldogs was Pleasant Valley, who ran away with their third consecutive conference title with a team score of 298.
Jack Dumas and Jack Roemer, both juniors from PV, posted the top two individual scores. Dumas scored a 69 and Roemer a 73.
Freshman John Becker was Muscatine low-scorer with an even 80, good for fifth overall. Becker parred six of 18 holes and birdied the par-four second at Kewanee Dunes.
"At the beginning of the year, I didn't expect to be close to breaking 80," Becker said, "so I'm very happy with my progress this year."
Becker's score was the lowest for any freshman at the meet.
"I'm absolutely thrilled for (John)," said Schultz.
James Solt (81) took eighth while Grant Valiant (84) Doug Custis (85) finished inside the top-20 for the Muskies.
