Muskie swim team heads to state after all

A final verdict allowing the girls to go comes just one day before the diving competition is set to get underway.

Both of the Muskies' divers are seniors, meaning their last prep meet hung in the balance since completion of the regional.

"(The divers) had maybe two hours to get their stuff together," Hadley Hilbrant said. "(This week) has been very stressful."

Hirt qualified for state last season and took 27th with a score of 171.25.

"That would have been crushing," Anderson said. "I would have felt bad if (our seniors) weren't going to get to participate."

Although in her final year of high school, this is Galloway's first year competing, but the Muskies have found divers in different places and turned them into state qualifiers.

"Lexi didn't start until she was a sophomore, she did pom-poms before that, and Morgan was a gymnast," said Anderson. "There's no gymnastics in Iowa — at least that I know of — so most of her gymnastics were out of town, so she was travelling even more than our swimmers do."