Muskie swim team heads to state after all

Muscatine’s state qualifiers for the girls swimming and diving meet may have been tempted to pack their bags before knowing if they were eligible to compete.
After a week’s worth of discussions, the Muskies will ultimately head to Marshalltown for the start of competition Friday.
Muscatine High School went to a completely online format on Wednesday, meaning the next two weeks of winter sports practices and games have been called off.
"It was touch and go there for a while," Muscatine head coach Judd Anderson said.
But the Muskie head coach credits the proactive actions of the school for making sure the girls could compete.
"The school people were just fantastic at digging into the situation. There wasn't a lot of information or previous situation like this. We were in unknown territory," the longtime Muskie head coach said. "But once the school people were made aware of the situation ... the superintendent, the principal, athletic director, I think there may have even been some other board members involved, they navigated through the system to see what could be done."
The swimmers qualified last Saturday at the Davenport Central regional.
"It was kind of a roller coaster," Jillian Hilbrant said. "We would hear good news, then bad news, and the answer was 'No.' We went from qualifying to not being able to go."
Abby Lear, named the regional's swimmer of the year last Saturday, will be involved in four events at state. She'll race individually in the 50 yard freestyle and 100 freestyle while also competing on the 200 freestyle relay team and the 400 freestyle relay.
Lear's entry time of 52.73 seconds is second-best entering the state meet behind only Waterloo senior Carley Caughron's 52.39. The MHS junior also has a top-five seed in the 50 free at 24.13.
Junior Meghan Donald of Ames has a state-best time of 23.68.
This is Lear's third trip to state. As a freshman, she netted a pair of 13th-place finishes in the 50 free (24.48) and 100 freestyle (53.50) as well as taking 22nd as part of a 400 freestyle relay that finished in 3:47.13.
As a sophomore, Lear moved up two spots in the 50 freestyle for an 11th-place finish (24.51) but held steady in the 100 free at 13th (54.08). The 400 relay returned that year as well and finished in 3:46.45 for 21st.
Muscatine divers Lexi Hirt and Morgan Galloway enter the competition both seeded inside the top-12. Hirt goes into competition with a qualifying score of 432.90, the 10th-best, and Galloway heads in with a 430.90 score.
The Muskies also will be competing in the 200-yard medley relay.
"We will be competing," Muscatine athletic director Tom Ulses said. "(The decision) was just finalized today (Thursday)."
A final verdict allowing the girls to go comes just one day before the diving competition is set to get underway.
Both of the Muskies' divers are seniors, meaning their last prep meet hung in the balance since completion of the regional.
"(The divers) had maybe two hours to get their stuff together," Hadley Hilbrant said. "(This week) has been very stressful."
Hirt qualified for state last season and took 27th with a score of 171.25.
"That would have been crushing," Anderson said. "I would have felt bad if (our seniors) weren't going to get to participate."
Although in her final year of high school, this is Galloway's first year competing, but the Muskies have found divers in different places and turned them into state qualifiers.
"Lexi didn't start until she was a sophomore, she did pom-poms before that, and Morgan was a gymnast," said Anderson. "There's no gymnastics in Iowa — at least that I know of — so most of her gymnastics were out of town, so she was travelling even more than our swimmers do."
The Muskies may still have to juggle some lineups on the relay teams, but senior Jillian Hilbrant and sister Hadley, a freshman, are in line to compete together in both relays, which is some nice icing on the cake after the team received clearance.
"I was so upset when I thought we weren't going because Hadley and I are swimming relays together," said Jillian Hilbrant, who will be making a return trip to state after qualifying in past years.
Of the three relays, the 400 freestyle relay received the highest seed. That relay, which qualified with a team of Madeline Fisher, Hadley Hilbrant, Abby Lear and Eve Millage, qualified with the 14th-best time (3:44.63).
"This week was like walking around in the dark, I guess," Anderson said. "This is something for us to be thankful for when Thanksgiving rolls around."
