Muskie swim team sends more to state than expected

At the 2019 state meet, the Muscatine relay took 13th in the 200 freestyle relay, finishing with a time of 1:29.83. Then, Boeding was swimming with Will Zililg, Wade Whiteside and Daylon Shelangoski. Three of the four graduated and Shelangoski was unable to compete this season following an injury suffered during football season.

Boeding also took 17th in the 50 free last time around, swimming in 21.83.

This year, he enters the 50 free with the fourth-fastest seed time (21.31 seconds) behind Bettendorf seniors Charlie Bunn (who enters with the fastest seed time of 20.76) and Sam Mitvalsky as well as Diggory Dillingham, a freshman from Iowa City West, and senior Drew Hawthorne of Ames.

Seniors Ethan Heth and Lucas Burkamper, as well as sophomore Nolan Recker, make up the 2020 version of the Muskie 200 freestyle relay.

Heth, the only other Muskie to qualify for an individual event, will compete in the 100 breaststroke after his third-place finish at Clinton, in 1:01.85 (a personal best time), propelled him to state.