Muskie swimmers edge Burlington

The Muskie boys swimming team edged Burlington to earn a team win by the final score of 86-83.

Ryan Boeding took first in the 100 butterfly with a time of 56:31 and the 100 breaststroke (1:05.32).

Boeding was also a member of the winning 200 medley relay team and the 200 freestyle relay for the Muskies.

Nolan Recker, Jaeger McCarter and Alex Thurston joined Boeding for the 200 free race, while it was Dakota Dahlke taking the place of Recker in the 200 medley.

Recker, however, scored a win in the 200 freestyle, finishing in 2:05.38. The Muskie junior also finished second to Boeding in the 100 butterfly at 1:08.31.

Dahlke led a 200 individual medley race that ended with Muscatine swimmers in the top three spots.

Dahlke's top time was 2:18.51. McCarter took second at 2:31.51 and Spencer Kilburg came in third (2:35.42).

The Muskies also got a win in the 100 freestyle, delivered by Caden Roberts and his time of 1:10.21.

Burlington's John Cottrell won two individual races, taking the meet's shortest and longest race.

Cottrell won the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.46 and the 500 freestyle at 5:07.60.

