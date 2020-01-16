The Muscatine Muskie boys swimming team picked up two wins in duals Thursday night at home, beating Davenport West and Williamsburg.
Muscatine beat West 91-50 and Williamburg 87-73. Williamsburg ended up beating West 88-53 on their side of the triangular.
Ryan Boeding won the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke in both duals. In the 200 freestyle, Boeding finished with a 1:54.83, beating teammate Isaac Nichols' 2:12.89. Nichols took second in the event.
In the 100 backstroke, Boeding's 58.04 was narrowly edged Braxton McGrath of Williamsburg, who finished the race in 58.18 seconds.
The Muskie junior was also a part of a 200 freestyle relay team (alongside Aaron Layne, Spencer Blair and Adam Crumly) that took first against Williamsburg, with a time of 1:47.07, finishing almost six full seconds ahead of second place.
Nichols also took first in the 500 freestyle, finishing with a time of 6:14.68. Crumly was the next to finish in the event, registering a time of 6:33.24, giving the Muskies a one-two finish in the longest event of the night.
Nolan Recker finished atop the competition in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:14.05 for the Muskies. Teammate Spencer Kilburn finished behind Williamsburg's Kaden Royster with a 1:27.71 for third.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.