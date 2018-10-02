DAVENPORT, Iowa − Similar opponents in terms of times have been tough to come by for the Muscatine girls swimming and diving team during the conference dual season.
That changed Tuesday night, though, when the Muskies traveled to Davenport Central for what coach Judd Anderson called "probably the best competitive meet" of the season.
Davenport Central, however, took first in nine of 12 events and defeated Muscatine 111-72 in a meet that was originally scheduled to be held at the Muskies' home pool.
"Our pool had some issues," Anderson said. "It's been closed for three days, so we practiced at the (Muscatine Community YMCA on Monday). We were going to have this meet on Thursday in Muscatine, but Davenport Central couldn't come on Thursday, so they offered to have it up here. At the last minute, we got a bus, got ahold of everybody and we got most everybody. We had I think three swimmers and two divers who didn't make it."
Muscatine opened the meet with a 9-4 lead behind a first-place finish in the 1-meter diving from Lexi Hirt, who scored 180.90 points in six dives.
But the Blue Devils quickly pulled ahead after securing wins in the 200-yard medley relay, 200 freestyle and 200 individual medley.
Freshman Abby Lear got Muscatine's second title in the 50 freestyle, finishing in 25.38 seconds, and then added another in the 100 freestyle in 56.75.
From there, it was all Blue Devils, who took the top spot in each of the final five events.
"Today, we weren't very competitive with their best kids," Anderson said. "Some of our (junior varsity) kids in particular swam well. I was a little more disappointed in some of our upper-echelon kids who had a chance to race somebody a little bit better today than they have. They may have done well, but they didn't do their best time."
While Davenport Central took first in 75 percent of the events, Muscatine had seven second-place performances.
Muskie freshman Genevieve Millage finished runner-up in the 200 free in 2:14.75 and the 500 free in 5:59.91, Ellie Storr was second in the 200 individual medley in 2:34.14 and Jillian Hillbrant earned silver in the 100 backstroke in 1:08.84.
Muscatine's 200 medley relay team of Hillbrant, Storr, Aubrey Sneddon and Karena Jensen (2:15.51), 200 freestyle relay team of Sneddon, Sarah Schoer, Lear and Millage (1:58.45), and 400 freestyle relay team of Millage, Schoer, Lear and Storr (4:14.44) all finished second as well.
While Muscatine had to make last-minute changes to get the meet in, Anderson was pleased his swimmers and divers got the opportunity to compete at the Davenport Central pool.
"This is a great facility," Anderson said. "It's going to host the boys district meet or the girls sectional meet. I was pleased about coming here today because they haven't announced, to my knowledge anyway, where the sectional assignments are. We could be here in three weeks for the sectional meet."