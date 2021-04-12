Muskie tennis boys and girls tennis starting new chapters

"At least we're getting a senior season and can create some change in the program," senior Maria Engler said. "We have a lot of new faces, though, with the sophomores and freshmen being new, so it helps the team that everyone is trying to learn together and help each other."

Both Finn and Engler saw varsity action as sophomores, so for them, the early portion of this season is about picking up where they left off and helping the rest of the team get steadily better.

"The biggest thing we're trying to do is instill a lot of confidence in our players," Kennedy said. "With not having a season last year and having a record of 1-8 the season before that, we're really just making sure we're going into matches competitively and bringing in things that we've been working on. Hopefully the wins start coming as that confidence grows."

Kennedy grew up in the Marion area and has been a teacher at MHS for three years, but is getting his feet wet as a first-year head coach.

"I played tennis all four years in high school," he said. "So I have quite a bit of experience at the varsity level and understand the expectations that go with it.