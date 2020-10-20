Muskie volleyball led by Harmon's emergence

Harmon leads the 2020 Muskies in kills (125) and kill attempts (391).

And the increased volume has not come at the expense of efficiency. Harmon’s .174 kill efficiency mark is second-best among players on the squad with more than 50 attempts. Salyars, whose sneak-attacks from the setter position often lead to Muskie points, leads that category at .200 on 140 attempts.

"I'm proud of the team and my teammates for adjusting to the new coaching, new lineups and the whole situation," Harmon said. "We didn't know what to expect coming into the season, but I think we all work together really well. We have good chemistry. That's helped us out a lot.

"I'm a little surprised by myself (to be leading the team in kills)."

While past production didn’t guarantee anything, Harmon’s teammates and coaches had little doubt through it all that the senior would come through when they needed her to.

"I think Olivia is a huge piece (for us)," Russell said. "She's a hitter that we can count on to get us the ball back when we need it."