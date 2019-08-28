Last year was a step in the right direction for the Muscatine volleyball team.
After winning 12 matches in the previous two seasons combined, the Muskies went 11-21 last year, their first season with at least 10 wins since 2013. They feel they can take another step this season.
“That’s always the goal, to make it one step further than last year,” senior Emily Nietzel said. “Last year was a big step for our program. That’s the biggest thing, where are we going to take the program?”
The Muskies finished sixth in the Mississippi Athletic Conference with a 4-5 record, but Muscatine coach Tim Martin sees a higher conference finish and a record of at least .500 as reasonable goals for his team.
“Saying we want to finish in the top three in the MAC is doable," Martin said. “The cohesiveness is there. I really think this is going to be another one of those exciting seasons.”
A big reason Martin feels that way is the defensive potential of his group, led by returning starter Rylie Moss. Newcomers Olivia Harmon, Aricka Ramser and Kylie Klimes round out what should be the strength of the team just like last season.
“Defensively, we are going to be really solid,” Martin said. “Rylie is probably the favorite to be our libero. With her speed and passing percentage, she can get to the ball and hit it well fairly routinely.”
The question, Martin says, is on the offensive side.
Gone is Haley Jarrett, the Muskies’ setter of the past few seasons. Muscatine will use two setters, with either Ashlynn McGinnis or Klimes as the secondary setter and Kaylynn Salyars, who saw playing time last season, will move from outside hitter to primary setter.
Nietzel said the connection between hitter and setter is crucial, and that connection already exists between Salyars and the Muskie hitters.
“She’s the type of person that if she does something wrong, she’s going to figure out what it is right away,” senior Abby Foulk said of Salyars. “She’ll talk to you, see what you need and fix it. That’s exactly what we need. She’s the best.”
The Muskies return seniors Hannah Wieskamp and Hannah Reynolds up front. Foulk and Nietzel will see an increased role there as well. Juniors Madi Petersen, Kaitlyn McGinnis and Harmon all figure to have opportunities for playing time, with McGinnis as a leading candidate to play outside hitter opposite Reynolds.
Reynolds, who led the team with 127 kills last season, could give the Muskies added versatility with the ability to play on the back line.
“I would really love the opportunity to play all the way around,” Reynolds said. “I had a knee injury this spring, after that I was working on passing and getting back into the groove. I feel like I’ve progressed quite a bit.”
Martin says he hopes to run a diverse offense to keep other teams off balance, and believes the Muskies have the personnel to do it.
As for what needs to improve on offense, Foulk says it’s the communication. Nietzel added that the Muskies should see improved timing through repetition in practice.
If the Muskies come up with a successful formula on offense, there’s reason to believe they can take another step forward this season.
“Defensively, I really think we can compete with anybody,” Martin said. “It’s offensively can we put the ball away when we need that point?
“I think what we really have to work on is being able to put the ball in play, trying to find that one strong hitter.”
